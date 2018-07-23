Cowboys Rumors: Randy Gregory Officially Fully Cleared, Reinstated by NFL

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Randy Gregory has reportedly been "fully cleared and reinstated" by the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com (h/t Marc Sessler).

Gregory has played in just two games since 2016 and was suspended all of last season after multiple violations of the league's substance-abuse policy.

Gregory had been reinstated on a conditional basis last week, though that status meant he couldn't participate in practice or games. His full reinstatement will clear him for all football activities.

Last week, Gregory spoke on what a return to the NFL meant for him, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com:

It's a good moment. I can't say it's the same feeling as draft night or even getting my first sack, but definitely a big accomplishment for me. I think a lot of people thought I wouldn't be able to do this.

"My story is so much more than just what it looks like on the surface where people thinking I'm a weed smoker and sitting around, just a pothead. That's probably a fifth of what we've done the last two, three years. To say I've come back from all of that and on the right track mentally and physically, it's a blessing."

Gregory went through rehabilitation and also had a job while he was suspended from the NFL. The 2015 second-round pick has always had immense talent, but staying on the field has been an issue, and Gregory is aware he's likely operating on a last chance.

"It is and if it's not I'm definitely treating it like it is. I feel like a lot of other organizations wouldn't have stuck around for this long. I think part of it is just the faith in what I can do on the field, but they also saw that I was a struggling kid that was trying to get himself back on the right path. I always tried. It wasn't that I didn't try.

"I just lost a lot of confidence. I'm a totally different person than I was coming into the league. In some ways better. I think Jerry and the whole organization, they understood the situation fully and there was going to be some setbacks. Hopefully this is the last one as far as all that."

In Gregory's 14 career games, he's registered 15 solo tackles and a sack. Both he and the Cowboys will be hoping many productive and healthy seasons will follow Monday's reinstatement.