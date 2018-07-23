NFL Odds: Brady, Brees, Antonio Brown, Ezekiel Elliott Favored to Lead in Yards

Steven Senne/Associated Press

On Monday, Oddshark.com released its favorites to lead the NFL this season in receiving, rushing and passing yards, and familiar faces make up the favorites: Antonio Brown, Ezekiel Elliott and both Drew Brees and Tom Brady, respectively.

At wideout, Brown (+225 - bet $100 to win $225) is favored over Atlanta's Julio Jones (+400), Houston's DeAndre Hopkins (+900), New York Giants' standout Odell Beckham Jr. (+1400) and New Orleans' Michael Thomas (+1500), amongst others.

Elliott (+250) topped Los Angeles Rams' superstar Todd Gurley (+300), Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell (+400) and Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette (+800).

And Brees and Brady (+400 each) were ahead of Los Angeles Chargers' veteran Philip Rivers, Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (+1000) and Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger (+1000).

The odds don't come as too much of a surprise. In the past five seasons, for instance, Brown has finished first in receiving yards twice (2014, 2017), second in receiving yards twice (2013, 2015) and was fifth in 2016. He has consistently been an elite producer in that regard.

Jones is certainly worth monitoring, however. He's finished top-three in receiving yards for four straight years and sat atop the NFL in 2015 with an incredible 1,871 yards.

Elliott, meanwhile, led the NFL in rushing in 2016 (1,631) and rushed for 983 yards in just 10 games last season. His 98.3 yards per game last year was the best mark in the NFL.

At quarterback, Brady led the NFL in passing yards last season (4,577), the third time he's accomplished the feat. Amongst active quarterbacks, however, Brees is the king of yardage: He's worn the crown an impressive seven times in his career.