Who's the Talk of Every NFL Team's Offseason So Far?

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

A combination of positive and negative NFL news dominates the league's offseason—with each organization dealing with a particular set of circumstances.



At times, the negative seems to outweigh the positive, but that's a byproduct of the 24/7 news cycle. So much occurs during the six months after the Super Bowl and the start of training camp that it's impossible to keep up with everything.

Usually, though, one individual from each franchise draws the most attention.

As always, quarterbacks are the most discussed, especially with 13 teams likely to open the 2018 campaign with a new starter. Turnover is expansive thanks to free agency and the draft, and that's ignoring coaching changes and the development or lack thereof among incumbent players.

Training camp essentially serves as the start of another season. There will be those who emerge throughout the on-field portions of practice sessions, but the following individuals have garnered the most attention and headlines so far.