Swimmer Ryan Lochte Suspended 14 Months for Doping Violation Involving IV Use

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Ryan Lochte was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for 14 months for receiving an illegal intravenous infusion in May.

Per USADA, the American swimmer will be banned until next July after breaking anti-doping rules around athletes not being able to receive IVs unless given an exemption or if they are hospitalised.

Lochte, 33, did not take any banned substances but contravened rules about the use of IVs in quantities over 100 millilitres, according to USADA's statement.

An investigation was prompted in May when Lochte posted an image on social media that showed him receiving the treatment.

Per Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports, Lochte said he still has his eyes set on appearing at Tokyo 2020, where he will attempt to add to his 12-medal Olympic haul:

The ban was backdated to May 24, so the key events Lochte will miss will be the Pan Pacific Championships in August and the 2019 World Championships.