Josh Gordon Won't Be at Browns Training Camp as Part of Treatment; 'Doing Great'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon said he will not be at training camp when it opens this week as he continues a treatment program.

Gordon posted this statement on Twitter:

"To my Cleveland Browns and NFL family, I am reaching out to you all personally and letting you know that I am not only doing great physically but mentally as well.

"You will notice that I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp. Rest assured this too is a part of my overall health and treatment plan. I appreciate the awesome support I have received from teammates, friends, fans, and the Brown's organization. Just like you, I am excited to start the season and I have every intention of being ready and available to join my teammates soon to help bring winning football to our fans.

"With the help of the NFL, NFLPA, and the Browns' organization, I have been able to utilize the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field. By continuing to follow the plan set up by our medical director and his team and taking this time before this season starts, we believe it will help me maintain the progress I've made for not only today but for many years to come."

Gordon, 27, has played in just 10 NFL games over the last four seasons in large part due to repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

