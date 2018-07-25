Every NFL Team's Best Candidate for a Contract Extension in Training Camp

Every NFL Team's Best Candidate for a Contract Extension in Training CampJuly 25, 2018
On the surface, NFL training camps are all about preparing for the coming season. Teams are focused on developing players, installing schemes and finding the best 53 players to carry into the season. While coaching staffs are busy with preseason prep, though, the personnel guys are doing their own work for the future.
Locking up a team's best players is important, and this often requires getting contract extensions done before guys can hit the open market. Training-camp season is the perfect time to do so because it prevents contract issues from hanging over the regular season. It also prevents players from getting within a few months of free agency, when the prospect of testing the waters becomes more and more tempting.
Sometimes it's obvious when a player deserves a new deal—Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald probably come to mind—but sometimes you need to dig a little bit deeper into players' and teams' situations.
We're here to look at one player from each NFL team whose contract should be a training-camp priority in 2018, based on factors like player performance, contract terms, cap space and future free-agency possibilities.
Arizona Cardinals: David Johnson
David Johnson became an instant star in 2016 when he racked up 1,239 yards rushing, 879 yards receiving and 20 total touchdowns. Last season, however, he missed all but one game with a dislocated wrist.
Johnson should be ready this season, but he has also been jockeying for a new contract. It's easy to see why, as he is set to earn roughly $2 million this season and knows what it's like to suffer a significant injury.
For a running back, financial security is coveted.
"Guys like David Johnson and Odell Beckham suffer injuries, and so you want to be taken care of, and you want to sign the long-term deal, and you want to get what you're worth," former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner told 98.7 FM's Bickley & Marotta.
Giving Johnson an extension before the end of camp—ideally an incentive-laden one—would make for a happier player and prevent the issue from hanging over the season. It would also ensure the Cardinals don't overpay after the season should he have another 2,000-yard campaign.
Atlanta Falcons: Jake Matthews
It would make a ton of sense for the Falcons to extend Julio Jones before the end of training camp. However, Atlanta has already told Jones it won't be giving him a new deal before the season, per The Athletic's Jeff Schultz.
With no Jones deal on the horizon, the Falcons should instead focus on extending starting left tackle Jake Matthews, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
While Matthews isn't an elite left tackle, he is still a starting-caliber player who has missed just one game in four seasons. Even above-average left tackles draw hefty sums on the open market—just look at Nate Solder's four-year, $62 million deal.
Getting a deal done now would give Atlanta a better chance at avoiding overpaying for Matthews. While the Falcons can't count on getting a hometown discount, they'd certainly fare better now than if they had to outbid cap-rich franchises.
Atlanta will eventually have to do new deals with guys such as Jones and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Suggs
Baltimore Ravens pass-rusher Terrell Suggs may be 35 years old, but he hasn't been showing signs of aging—he had 11.0 sacks last season—and doesn't carry the attitude of a player in the twilight of his career.
"You don't want to start thinking about the end because this time you have here, it'll pass you by," Suggs said, per Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. "Make the most of the time you have. I'm not thinking about the end."
Suggs is nearing the end, though—of his current contract. He'll earn just under $7 million in 2018, which is a bargain price for a guy still capable of double-digit sacks. Baltimore should try to lock him in at a similar price while it can. Offering a deal in the three-year, $21 million range would be a steal for the Ravens, and it would ensure there's no uncertainty about Suggs future beyond 2018.
Doing so would also allow Suggs to finish his potential Hall of Fame career with the team that first signed him, unlike former rival James Harrison.
Buffalo Bills: Kelvin Benjamin
Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin hasn't quite lived up to his status as a former first-round pick, but he's still a quality possession receiver. He had a 1,000-yard campaign as a rookie, missed all of 2015 with a torn ACL and then bounced back to record 941 receiving yards in 2016. He was on pace to approach that total before being traded to the Buffalo Bills eight games into the 2017 season.
Benjamin is set to earn $8.5 million this season, playing on the fifth-year option. If Buffalo can convince him to sign a new deal before the start of the season, it may be able to get him to play for less than that—assuming the pitch includes more guaranteed money than he'll get this season.
Extending Benjamin now would also eliminate the risk of his having a strong season and then cashing in next offseason. Sammy Watkins, another receiver who has fallen short of expectations, got himself a three-year, $48 million deal this offseason.
This goes to show just how highly wideouts are being valued on the open market. Doing a deal now would give Buffalo a much better chance at landing a team-friendly contract. It would also allow Benjamin and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold build chemistry while knowing their relationship will continue beyond 2018.
Carolna Panthers: Devin Funchess
The Carolina Panthers selected former Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of this year's draft. While he may soon become the team's No. 1 wideout, fourth-year man Devin Funchess is expected to fill that role in 2018. He's certainly eager to ratchet his play up a notch.
"I've got to build on what I've had and just be more successful in all areas," Funchess told The SiriusXM Blitz.
Here's the problem this presents for the Panthers. If Funchess is able to produce numbers fitting of a No. 1 receiver—he had 840 yards and eight scores with Benjamin on the roster for half of last season—he's going to command No. 1 money on the market next offseason.
If Carolina wants to keep Funchess around as its No. 2 receiver, it can't afford to pay him like a No. 1. This is why the Panthers should try everything they can to get an extension done with Funchess fitting of his past production. Waiting a year could force the Panthers to overpay or lose him outright.
Chicago Bears: Eddie Goldman
Interior defensive linemen don't typically garner a ton of attention unless they regularly produce sacks and tackles. There simply isn't anything flashy about plugging up the middle, occupying blockers. Still, men who clog the middle are vital to the success of a defensive front seven, which is precisely why the Chicago Bears aren't concerned with the lack of gaudy numbers for defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
"There were a lot of opportunities for production for him, but a lot of people got there before he did," defensive line coach Jay Rodgers said, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. "His presence in the middle is felt when he's in there, so we feel good about it."
It's not like Goldman frequently puts blanks on the stat sheet either. He has 84 tackles and 8.5 sacks in his three pro seasons, despite missing 12 games in that time. He is one of the more underrated defensive tackles in the league and a big part of what makes Chicago's defensive line so dominant.
Goldman is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the Bears would be smart to extend him now. They know he is good enough to be part of the team's future, so there's no reason to risk his nearing the free-agent market.
Cincinnati Bengals: Carlos Dunlap
Along with receivers (and obviously quarterbacks), edge-rushers are the guys who most often get overpaid on the free-agent market. This is precisely why the Cincinnati Bengals should try extending defensive end Carlos Dunlap before the start of the season.
Dunlap has been a consistent force for the Cincinnati defense since being drafted in the second round back in 2010. Though he's only produced double-digit sacks once in his career, he's appeared in every game and has had at least 7.5 sacks each year since 2013.
The Bengals should be eager to get a deal done now, which is also what Dunlap wants. He skipped OTAs but has since returned to the team and believes his agent is "making progress" with the Bengals, according to Joe Danneman of Fox 19 Cincinnati.
Cincinnati should progress to getting the contract extension finished.
Cleveland Browns: Briean Boddy-Calhoun
It would be great if the Cleveland Browns could count on wide receiver Josh Gordon enough to offer him an extension this offseason. They can't possibly do so, of course, especially with his latest absence from the team a reminder of how serious the risk is.
A guy Cleveland can count on is cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. While primarily a depth corner, Boddy-Calhoun has been a solid player who has produced when given the opportunity. In two seasons, he has amassed 82 tackles, 17 passes defended and three interceptions.
Yes, the Browns have added a lot of secondary talent this offseason—including E.J. Gaines, T.J. Carrie, Damarious Randall and first-round pick Denzel Ward—but depth on the back end of the defense is never a bad thing.
Cleveland has spent the last couple years securing young rising players like Joel Bitonio, Christian Kirksey and Jarvis Landry for the long term. The 25-year-old Boddy-Calhoun fits the mold of the kind of player the Browns want in their future. He is young, versatile and would be a quality option if allowed to hit free agency next year. The Browns shouldn't let him get there.
Dallas Cowboys: Cole Beasley
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley had a down year in 2017—just 314 yards and four scores—but he has shown in the past that he can be a quality go-to target for Dak Prescott. In Prescott's rookie season, Beasley produced 833 yards and five touchdowns.
This is why the Cowboys should offer Beasley an extension before the start of the regular season. Dallas won't have to worry about paying out No. 1-receiver money to keep Beasley on the open market, but they could still risk losing him by letting him get there.
This would be an issue for Prescott, who has already lost Dez Bryant and Jason Witten this offseason. While the Cowboys did add Tavon Austin, Allen Hurns and rookie Michael Gallup, Beasley is the veteran Cowboy on the roster and the pass-catcher Prescott is most familiar with.
An extension could potentially save the Cowboys some money too, as Beasley is set to carry a cap hit of $4.25 million.
Denver Broncos: Shaquil Barrett
The Denver Broncos are set to lose both Shane Ray and Shaquil Barrett in free agency next year. Given the fact the team just used a first-round pick on pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, this might not seem like a big deal. Chubb can pair with Von Miller to be one of the top pass-rushing duos in the league.
It never hurts to have a third man in the rotation, though, which is why it would be wise to bring either Barrett or Ray back next offseason. Between the two, Barrett makes more sense.
While Ray has shown flashes of potential, he's mostly been a disappointment as a former first-round pick. Barrett, on the other hand, has out-performed his undrafted status. Though he has two fewer career sacks than Ray, he's also been a more productive defender overall over the last three seasons (123 tackles, 11.0 sacks).
Barrett can be more than just a third edge-rusher behind Chubb and Miller.
The Broncos gave Barrett a second-round tender as a restricted free agent this offseason, and he is set to earn just under $3 million. Denver should offer to make this year part of a three- or four-year extension worth roughly $3 million per year. The Broncos would likely have an easier time getting such a team-friendly deal from Barrett than former first-rounder Ray, who is also coming off a significant wrist injury.
Detroit Lions: Golden Tate
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate may be turning 30 before the start of the 2018 season, but he's still one of the most consistently productive wideouts in the NFL. He had his second-consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2017 and has hit that mark in three of his four years in Detroit.
Tate hasn't missed a game for the Lions either, and he's caught at least 90 passes every season. To say he's a security blanket for Matthew Stafford would be an understatement.
This combination of production and reliability is why the Lions should try extending Tate before the start of the season. They can't allow Stafford's go-to guy to play with an uncertain future on his mind. They also cannot risk losing him to free agency next offseason.
Tate is entering the final year of a five-year, $31 million deal, which is a bargain by today's standards. If Detroit could extend him for three years at $31 million, it would come out a winner.
Green Bay Packers: Randall Cobb
Earlier in the offseason, the Green Bay Packers opted to part with wideout Jordy Nelson and to keep fellow receiver Randall Cobb. The decision made some sense, as Nelson is 33 years old, and Cobb is just 27. The reality, though, is that neither receiver has been stellar in the last couple years.
Cobb hasn't played a full 16-game schedule or reached 700 receiving yards in either of the past two seasons. He's still a quality receiver, however, who can play mentor to some of the younger pass-catchers on the roster.
These are all reasons why it would make sense to give Cobb an extension before the start of the season.
Cobb is set to carry a cap hit of more than $12 million in 2018, which is more than his recent play is worth. If Green Bay can convince him to take a pay cut in exchange for long-term security, it should pull the trigger. A new three-year deal would keep Cobb in Green Bay past age 30 and could also get his salary more in line with his realistic value.
Houston Texans: Jadeveon Clowney
Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this offseason, but it appears he'll be on the field when the season opens.
"I'm ready, man," Clowney said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "I'm very excited. I'm looking forward to the season... I'm great, I'm good. See you guys at camp."
If the Texans do indeed determine that Clowney is 100 percent in camp, they should work to get an extension done before it ends. He is an elite defender when he is healthy, has racked up 15.5 sacks over the last two seasons and is coming off his second Pro Bowl appearance.
Though the Texans almost certainly wouldn't allow Clowney to reach free agency, they would be able to get themselves a better deal by extending him now. They also wouldn't risk having to franchise tag him, which would become a huge issue if it happened twice in a row.
By 2020, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be eligible for a new deal.
Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Castonzo
The Indianapolis Colts are in an interesting position when it comes to contracts expiring after this season. Many of them are one-year deals—like those of Ryan Grant and Pierre Desir. Others belong to guys who aren't locks to be part of the future, like defensive tackle Margus Hunt.
Kicker Adam Vinatieri would be a candidate, but at 45 years old, he may not want to commit beyond this season.
This brings us to left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who has two years remaining on his current contract. Is Castonzo an elite left tackle? No, but he's one of the better linemen on the Indianapolis roster, and he's a consistent starter who has missed a mere three starts in his career.
Pro Football Focus gave Castonzo an overall grade of 82.0, nearly identical to the grade given to Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams.
Considering how quickly the salary for starting tackles is rising, the Colts would be smart to lock Castonzo in now, even with two years left on his contract. He'll be just 30 when the season starts, and he'll come cheaper now than he would after his deal expires.
If average left tackles like Solder are getting more than $15 million a year now, what will that number be in 2020?
Jacksonville Jaguars: T.J. Yeldon
Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon hasn't quite lived up to his status as a high second-round pick. However, this doesn't mean he hasn't been a valuable piece of the Jacksonville offense. He has. In fact, he's been even more valuable as a change-of-pace complement to 2017 wunderkind Leonard Fournette.
Last season, Yeldon averaged a career-best 5.2 yards per carry. He also caught 30 passes, giving him 80 receptions over the past two seasons.
Yeldon is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to carry a cap hit of $1.8 million. If the Jaguars can convince him to sign a multi-year extension that doesn't may much more than that sum per year, they should leap to hand him the pen.
Another strong year as Fournette's backup could convince another team that Yeldon deserves a chance to start in 2019. This would lead to borderline starter money, which Jacksonville cannot pay Yeldon with Fournette due for a new deal soon.
Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Conley
The Kansas City Chiefs, on paper, look to have a stacked receiving corps heading into 2018. While Watkins, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are the stars of the show, fourth-year wideout Chris Conley shouldn't be overlooked.
Conley has shown flashes of his downfield ability and was on his way to becoming a big piece of the offense before an Achilles injury cost him most of last season. In 2016, he produced 530 yards on just 44 receptions.
With Conley entering the final year of his rookie deal, now would be a great time for the Chiefs to lock him up long-term. Doing so would give Kansas City a better chance of snagging a hometown discount—again, receivers on the open market don't come cheap. Saving money on his deal would give the Chiefs more flexibility when dealing with Hill next offseason or in 2020.
The caveat here is that the Chiefs will need to get a long look at Conley in camp and ensure he is both 100 percent healthy and the same player he was before the injury. If Conley is and he has a big season, it may be hard for the Chiefs to retain him after the season.
Los Angeles Chargers: Denzel Perryman
Linebacker Denzel Perryman might not be a Pro Bowler yet, but he's consistently played at a high level and has been a regular producer for the Los Angeles Chargers defense. Despite missing 15 games in his three pro seasons, Perryman has managed to rack up 182 tackles, 4.0 sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.
Hayes Pullard can build off a strong 2017 season, and the Chargers did add Uchenna Nwosu in the second round of the draft, but for now, Perryman is the star of L.A.'s second level.
The Chargers should take the opportunity to lock up Perryman before the start of this season, as he's entering the final year of his rookie deal. His injury history is an obvious concern, but it's not like Los Angeles can't factor that into Perryman's value.
Should the former second-round pick finally put together a 16-game season and a Pro Bowl-caliber campaign in 2018, retaining him will become more difficult and more expensive.
Los Angeles Rams: Aaron Donald
This is arguably the most obvious entry on this list. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is a four-time Pro Bowler, the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year and is clearly worth more than his 2018 base salary of less than $7 million.
Even the Rams can admit that Donald deserves a new deal.
"We look forward to getting this done," general manager Kevin Demoff told NFL Network. "And putting Aaron in the place where he should be among the highest-paid defensive players."
Donald skipped training camp last season while trying to leverage a new deal. The Rams shouldn't let it happen again this season. They should get a deal done and lock Donald up for the long term. L.A. wouldn't let him reach free agency next season, but getting a deal done now would eliminate the possibility of franchise-tag drama next offseason.
Miami Dolphins: Cameron Wake
As we've already mentioned, pass-rushers are coveted—and expensive—targets on the free-agent market. They're also extremely difficult to find. These are two big reasons why the Miami Dolphins shouldn't let Cameron Wake test the waters next offseason.
While Wake is nearing the end of his career at age 36, he is still extremely productive. He logged 10.5 sacks last season and has 22.0 over the past two years. No one else on Miami's defense had more than 4.5 sacks in 2017.
Miami simply cannot afford to lose Wake, even after the season. Yes, the Dolphins added Robert Quinn, but having just one quality edge-rusher usually isn't enough.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have had "internal discussions" about extending Wake this offseason. It's time for the discussions to stop and the contract printing to begin.
Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Barr
The Minnesota Vikings have a pair of high-profile players heading into contract seasons in Stefon Diggs and Anthony Barr. Retaining both in the same offseason could prove difficult, though it seems KFAN's Paul Allen is even less hopeful.
"I don't think either will be signed by the time we start the season," Allen told KWSN Radio's Sports Talk With Greg and John. "Now, I may be wrong with that, but I think the players think it behooves them to sit back, play the season, and wait."
While Allen doesn't see an extension for either Diggs or Barr, it would be in the Vikings' best interest to get one done. While Barr is certainly a top-tier player, it would seem easier to convince him to sign an early extension—given the money receivers are getting in free agency.
Minnesota should try hard to lock Barr up before the start of the season. This would leave Diggs alone as the primary focus of next offseason, where the franchise tag would be an option.
New England Patriots: Trey Flowers
The New England Patriots aren't typically fans of overpaying players. This is why it would make sense to get an extension done with defensive end Trey Flowers a year before he is scheduled to hit free agency.
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston believes Danielle Hunter's recent five-year, $72 million deal could be a starting point for Flowers on the open market next season. The Patriots may be able to get him cheaper if they act now, and they should try.
Flowers is the only defender who has consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks over the past two seasons. He's amassed 13.5 sacks in that span to go with 107 tackles and two forced fumbles.
Even if New England is secretly gearing up for one more run with Tom Brady under center this season, it has to plan for the future beyond 2018. Flowers is one of the Patriots' best defenders, and they shouldn't even risk getting close to free agency.
New Orleans Saints: Craig Robertson
Craig Robertson has developed into one of the better two-down linebackers in the league and a consistent force for the New Orleans Saints defense. He isn't a top-tier coverage linebacker, but he does just about everything else extremely well.
Over the past two seasons, Robertson has racked up 195 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 10 passes defended and a forced fumble.
Robertson is also entering the final season of his three-year deal with the Saints. He is set to carry a cap hit of $2 million this season, and the Saints could conceivably offer a new three-year deal worth a little more than that per year.
At 30 years old, Robertson should have some productive seasons ahead of him, and he can be a solid veteran presence in the future—even if New Orleans doesn't consider him a centerpiece.
Running back Mark Ingram is also set to become a free agent next offseason. Given his suspension risk and the career span of the running back position, Robertson is the sensible choice for an early veteran extension.
New York Giants: Odell Beckham Jr.
According to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will report on time for training camp.
"He wants to play football, he wants to win," a source told Jones.
This doesn't mean, however, the Giants shouldn't work to get a deal done with Beckham before the start of the season. Not only is an extension something Beckham deserves—he's already suffered one season-ending injury playing on his rookie deal—it's something that would make the financial future a lot clearer for the franchise.
Beckham is one of the league's best offensive weapons when he's healthy, and he's going to demand attention if he even comes near the free-agent market. Yes, New York could use the exclusive franchise tag next offseason to lock him up. The Giants could avoid the potential drama by simply giving him a new deal now, though.
Of course, the Giants have to use some of camp to determine if Beckham is fully recovered from last year's ankle injury first.
New York Jets: Robby Anderson
We've discussed how expensive things can get for a team that allowed a talented wide receiver to get near the free-agent market. While Robby Anderson isn't as accomplished as Beckham or Cooks, he could still end up costing the New York Jets a lot of money if they allow him to play out the final year of his current deal.
Anderson had a breakout campaign in 2017, amassing 941 yards and seven touchdowns on 63 receptions. While the Jets should be concerned about his reckless driving arrest earlier this year, Anderson seems to have learned from his mistake.
"It's not acceptable, but I definitely want everybody to understand that I've grown a lot from that and I learned a lot from that," Anderson told NFL Network.
If New York can get something resembling good quarterback play from Josh McCown and Sam Darnold this season, Anderson could again approach the 1,000-yard mark. Should he produce a Pro Bowl-caliber year, he'll quickly become one of the most coveted players on next year's market.
Locking up Anderson before the start of the season would give the Jets a long-term answer at receiver and potentially save them a sizable chunk of cash.
Oakland Raiders: Khalil Mack
Oakland Raiders pass-rusher Khalil Mack is one of several players around the league who are entering the final year of their deal and leveraging for a contract extension this offseason. He skipped mandatory minicamp, and head coach Jon Gruden knows that handling him the rest of the offseason is going to be challenging.
"That might be the toughest decision I have to figure out right now," Gruden said, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "We're not the only team that's faced with that. It's tough. It's part of this business and we'll just keep our fingers crossed."
Oakland obviously can't just give Mack whatever he wants in a new deal, but it can't afford to enter the season without its best defender 100 percent prepared. The Raiders need to get serious about extension talks now and get a deal done before camp breaks.
If the Raiders don't grant Mack an extension, they'll risk missing him in the preseason and, even worse, dealing with an unhappy player and a franchise-tag battle next offseason.
Philadelphia Eagles: Jay Ajayi
When the Philadelphia Eagles traded for running back Jay Ajayi last season, the Boise State product immediately became a notable piece of the running back rotation. In seven games, he amassed 408 yards rushing and a 5.8 yards-per-carry average. Now, Ajayi is gunning for the starting job.
"I'm excited to get into that lead role, do what's needed of me and just go bull," Ajayi said, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It was kind of a year and a half removed from being 'the guy.' So I'm excited to kind of get back in that role and showcase again to the world what I can do."
If the Eagles have faith Ajayi can be a quality starter, they should go ahead and get an extension done before the season starts. Ajayi is just 25 years old and entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is set to earn under $2 million this year.
Philadelphia will have an easier time extending Ajayi for something close to that $2 million-per-year mark now than they would with free agency looming. Ajayi will likely be looking for something in the $5 million range—roughly what Carlos Hyde got on the market this year—and that's if he doesn't have another breakout year like he did in 2016.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Boswell
The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't able to get a long-term deal done with running back Le'Veon Bell before the franchise-tag deadline passed. Now, he'll either play on the tag for Pittsburgh or not play at all in 2018.
That's disappointing for Steelers fans, but they should find some comfort in the fact Pittsburgh can still lock up a member of the Killer Bs before the end of training camp.
Kicker Chris Boswell is set to play on a one-year, restricted free-agent deal this season. The Steelers handed him a second-round tender, which means he'll earn just under $3 million. That's a nice sum for a kicker, but it doesn't mean Boswell won't jump at a long-term offer.
The Steelers would be smart to give him one too. Boswell has become one of the best kickers in the league and a very important piece of the Pittsburgh offense. He made 92.1 percent of field-goal attempts last season and hit three game-winners on the final play of regulation. He also set the Steelers' single-season scoring record with 142 points.
San Francisco 49ers: Jimmie Ward
Since being drafted in the first round back in 2014, defensive back Jimmie Ward has filled a variety of roles for the San Francisco 49ers. Injuries have been an issue—he's missed 22 games in four seasons—but his versatility has never been questioned.
This is why the 49ers exercised his fifth-year option this offseason at $8.5 million, despite not knowing where he'll play.
"He's shown that he looks like a starting NFL corner," defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. "Now all that being said, you know he can be a starting NFL nickel, we've seen it, he's proved it. And we know he can be a starting NFL free safety. So the competition and the training camp, to me that's going to bring the best out of everybody,"
Giving Ward an extension now would lock up that versatility for the foreseeable future. It may also allow San Francisco to save a little money this year, as a role player like Ward may be convinced to sign for less than $8.5 million per season.
No, the 49ers are not hurting for cap space, but this doesn't mean they should overspend when they don't have to.
Seattle Seahawks: Earl Thomas
This is another obvious choice, as Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has been clamoring for a new deal since early in the offseason.
"I want everyone especially the 12 to know that I want to remain a Seahawk for the rest of my career," Thomas said, via Twitter. "But I also believe that based on my production over the last 8 years that I have the right to have this taken care of as soon as possible."
According to NBC Sports Radio's Newy Scruggs, Thomas would welcome a trade to either the Cowboys or the Raiders.
Seattle needs to get a deal done with Thomas, as losing him to a trade or a holdout would be disastrous.
Most of the pieces that made up Seattle's championship defense of a few years ago are gone. The Seahawks are entering a new era and a rebuilding period. Thomas, along with guys like Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, can make that transition easier for the franchise and for fans.
If the Seahawks have a wholesale exodus of veterans like Thomas, on the other hand, the transition is going to be painful.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kwon Alexander
If Jameis Winston wasn't a merely average starter with questionable leadership skills and even more questionable off-field behavior, he might be a prime candidate for an extension before the season. He isn't, though.
A young player who is deserving of an early extension is linebacker Kwon Alexander. Originally a fourth-round pick out of LSU, Alexander has developed into one of the top off-ball linebackers in the entire league.
In just three seasons, Alexander has racked up 335 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 20 passes defended and six interceptions.
Alexander is set to carry a cap hit of just over $2 million this season. While it would be tempting to let him play at such a bargain price, Tampa should instead give him a raise and a long-term deal. If he's allowed to even sniff the open market next year, Alexander could become difficult to retain without the franchise tag. Another strong season would unquestionably make him one of 2019's hottest free agents.
Tennessee Titans: Derrick Morgan
The Tennessee Titans face the possibility of losing both Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan next offseason. While this year's drafting of Harold Landry brings in some fresh talent at the edge-rusher position, it would be wise to bring at least one of the veterans back.
Morgan is the younger of the two—he won't turn 30 until January, while Orakpo will turn 32 at the end of July—so it makes more sense to target him for a multi-year deal. He has racked up 16.5 sacks over the last two seasons, with 7.5 coming in 14 games in 2017. He looks to be a productive linebacker for the foreseeable future, so a three- or even a four-year deal would make sense.
If the Titans are going to secure Morgan for a few more years, it would be wise to go ahead and do so before the start of the season.
Morgan has spent his entire eight-year career in Tennessee and is set to play on a reasonable $6.5 million base salary. If the Titans are willing to give him a long-term commitment before his deal is up, Morgan may return the favor by agreeing to a hometown discount. Pushing negotiations to next spring would allow Morgan to evaluate his market value.
Washington Redskins: Preston Smith
Guys who can pressure the quarterback always end up getting paid if they reach the open market. This is why it makes sense for the Washington Redskins to extend linebacker Preston Smith a year before he can get there.
Smith may not be an elite edge-rusher, but he has developed into a reliable starter and player who can get to the quarterback with some consistency. He's logged two eight-sack seasons—including in 2017—and has started Washington's last 32 regular-season contests.
Simply put, Brown is a player the Redskins can depend on.
"He's more of a team guy than anybody I've been around," outside linebackers coach Chad Grimm said, per Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Smith also appears to be a player on the rise.
"I think he's just getting better and better," head coach Jay Gruden said, per Phillips.
With Smith entering the final year of his rookie deal, now is the perfect time to secure an extension with the former second-round pick. Should Smith blow up in 2018, Washington will have a much harder time getting a team-friendly deal.
