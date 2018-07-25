Every NFL Team's Best Candidate for a Contract Extension in Training Camp

0 of 32

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On the surface, NFL training camps are all about preparing for the coming season. Teams are focused on developing players, installing schemes and finding the best 53 players to carry into the season. While coaching staffs are busy with preseason prep, though, the personnel guys are doing their own work for the future.

Locking up a team's best players is important, and this often requires getting contract extensions done before guys can hit the open market. Training-camp season is the perfect time to do so because it prevents contract issues from hanging over the regular season. It also prevents players from getting within a few months of free agency, when the prospect of testing the waters becomes more and more tempting.

Sometimes it's obvious when a player deserves a new deal—Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald probably come to mind—but sometimes you need to dig a little bit deeper into players' and teams' situations.

We're here to look at one player from each NFL team whose contract should be a training-camp priority in 2018, based on factors like player performance, contract terms, cap space and future free-agency possibilities.