Bradley Zimmer Undergoes Surgery to Repair Shoulder Injury; Out 8-12 Months

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer will be out eight to 12 months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder on Friday.

The team announced the news on Saturday, noting that the procedure was to repair a torn labrum.

Zimmer hurt his shoulder while taking batting practice for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers on June 11.

Indians manager Terry Francona expressed his disappointment for the 25-year-old, via Jordan Bastian of MLB.com:

"I feel so bad for him. He's such a good kid. I don't have any doubt—he'll come back from this. He's not a pitcher. It's just missing the developmental time. But, OK, so if his clock changes a little bit, that doesn't mean he's not going to be a great player."

Since being drafted in the first round back in 2014, Zimmer had been a highly touted prospect in Cleveland's farm system for years before getting his feet wet in the majors last year. He hit .241/.307/.385 with eight home runs, 15 doubles, two triples, 18 stolen bases and 39 RBI in 101 games in his first year.

While those numbers don't jump off the page, he was given an opportunity to be the Tribe's starting center fielder this year. However, he hit just .226/.281/.330 with two home runs, five doubles and nine RBI in 34 games. He also missed a few weeks in May because of a left rib contusion.

Zimmer was optioned to the minors on June 5 to try to get his bat back on track.

There's still plenty of time for Zimmer to show why he was a first-round pick. Unfortunately for him, his quest to establish himself as a major leaguer has been put on hold as he now has to rehab from shoulder surgery, an injury that not only ends his season, but will affect him going into 2019 as well.