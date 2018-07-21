Amir Khan Apologizes for Referring to Caitlyn Jenner as 'Bruce' on Instagram

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 21, 2018

Amir Khan attends a news conference at the MGM Grand, Wednesday, May 4, 2016, in Las Vegas. Khan is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez in a middleweight title bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Former middleweight boxing champion Amir Khan has issued an apology for an Instagram post from the 2018 ESPY Awards ceremony on Wednesday in which he referred to Caitlyn Jenner as "Bruce."  

Speaking to TMZ Sports about the post, Khan said "it was an accident" and didn't want people to think he was transphobic. 

The Daily Mail posted a screengrab of the since-deleted Instagram post featuring Khan sitting next to Jenner with the caption "Bruce Jenner" at the bottom. 

Jenner came out as a transgender woman in April 2015. 

Related

    Pascal, Sor Rungvisai score knockouts

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Pascal, Sor Rungvisai score knockouts

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    Usyk, Gassiev Promise High Drama, Fireworks in WBSS Final

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Usyk, Gassiev Promise High Drama, Fireworks in WBSS Final

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Usyk vs. Gassiev - CompuBox Historical Review

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Usyk vs. Gassiev - CompuBox Historical Review

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Crushes Young Gil Bae in One

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Crushes Young Gil Bae in One

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com