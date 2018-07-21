Amir Khan Apologizes for Referring to Caitlyn Jenner as 'Bruce' on Instagram

John Locher/Associated Press

Former middleweight boxing champion Amir Khan has issued an apology for an Instagram post from the 2018 ESPY Awards ceremony on Wednesday in which he referred to Caitlyn Jenner as "Bruce."

Speaking to TMZ Sports about the post, Khan said "it was an accident" and didn't want people to think he was transphobic.

The Daily Mail posted a screengrab of the since-deleted Instagram post featuring Khan sitting next to Jenner with the caption "Bruce Jenner" at the bottom.

Jenner came out as a transgender woman in April 2015.