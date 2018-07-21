British Open 2018: Live Leaderboard Results for Saturday

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2018

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 20: Zach Johnson of the United States on the 18th green during the second round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 20, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner lead the way at the 2018 British Open at the midway point of the competition and will be the last pair out on what promises to be a gripping Saturday at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland.

Johnson fired in an excellent four-under-par round of 67 on Friday, putting him on six-under for the tournament. Later in the day, Kisner appeared set to usurp his compatriot, although a double bogey at the last brought him back to the pack.

There are some high-class players on the duo's coattails, with Tommy Fleetwood, Pat Perez and Xander Schauffele all just a shot back. Rory McIlroy also looms large after going through the first two days in four under.

Here is the top of the leaderboard from Carnoustie as things stand and a look ahead to what's set to be a thrilling Day 3 in pursuit of the Claret Jug.

       

2018 British Open Leaderboard

-6 (69, 67) Zach Johnson

-6 (66, 70) Kevin Kisner

-5 (72, 65) Tommy Fleetwood

-5 (69, 68) Pat Perez

-5 (71, 66) Xander Schauffele

-4 (72, 73, 64) Justin Rose*

-4 (69, 69) Rory McIlroy

-4 (67, 71) Erik van Rooyen

-4 (70, 68) Matt Kuchar

-4 (67, 71) Tony Finau

-4 (67, 71) Zander Lombard

     

*Completed three rounds

Accurate as of 2:30 p.m. (BST), 9:30 a.m. (ET). The live leaderboard is available via the British Open website.

    

Big Names to Do Battle at Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 20: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 20, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Francois Nel/Getty Images

For Kisner, a par at the last on Friday would have put him in an excellent position, as he held a two-shot lead over Johnson after 35 holes. However, Carnoustie would show its teeth at the end of his round.

After sending his tee shot into the rough, Kisner went bold in an attempt to make the green. However, it backfired, as he dumped his approach into the burn.

Golf analyst Jason Sobel noted it was an error that triggered memories of the iconic finish to the 1999 Open at Carnoustie:

It will be intriguing to see just how that impacts Kisner, as overall he's still in an excellent position at the midpoint.

Momentum may well be with the players behind him, though, especially after Johnson birdied the last to go six-under on Friday. What made his round all the more impressive was the manner in which he coped with the tougher conditions on the day, as the heavens opened and the wind blew in the morning.

Fleetwood was excellent on Saturday.
Fleetwood was excellent on Saturday.Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The same goes for Fleetwood, who produced a remarkable round of ball striking to put himself in contention.

Justin Ray of the Golf Channel observed the Englishman has enjoyed some incredible rounds in major events in recent outings:

Fleetwood will be playing alongside the vibrant Perez, and the duo should give followers of that pairing plenty to enjoy.

There are a number of fine players two back on the leader, including the 2017 runner-up Matt Kuchar and the rapidly improving Tony Finau. But McIlroy is surely the one to watch from that crop of names.

Per the European Tour Twitter account, when McIlroy has started a major this solidly in the past, he's tended to prevail:

The early indications are that there will be some low scoring at Carnoustie on Saturday. Justin Rose was one of the first men out on course and posted an exceptional seven-under-par round of 64 to put himself just two shots off the lead.

If one of the overnight leaders can muster a score like that later in the day, then they'll put themselves in an excellent position for what should be a brilliant showdown on Sunday.

Related

    Live: Moving Day at The Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live: Moving Day at The Open

    Theopen
    via Theopen

    Justin Rose Ties Course Record (-7) at The Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Justin Rose Ties Course Record (-7) at The Open

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Live Leaderboard: The Open Championship

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: The Open Championship

    Pga
    via Pga

    Johnson, Kisner Share Lead After Round 2 at The Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Johnson, Kisner Share Lead After Round 2 at The Open

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report