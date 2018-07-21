British Open 2018: Live Leaderboard Results for Saturday

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner lead the way at the 2018 British Open at the midway point of the competition and will be the last pair out on what promises to be a gripping Saturday at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland.

Johnson fired in an excellent four-under-par round of 67 on Friday, putting him on six-under for the tournament. Later in the day, Kisner appeared set to usurp his compatriot, although a double bogey at the last brought him back to the pack.

There are some high-class players on the duo's coattails, with Tommy Fleetwood, Pat Perez and Xander Schauffele all just a shot back. Rory McIlroy also looms large after going through the first two days in four under.

Here is the top of the leaderboard from Carnoustie as things stand and a look ahead to what's set to be a thrilling Day 3 in pursuit of the Claret Jug.

2018 British Open Leaderboard

-6 (69, 67) Zach Johnson

-6 (66, 70) Kevin Kisner

-5 (72, 65) Tommy Fleetwood

-5 (69, 68) Pat Perez

-5 (71, 66) Xander Schauffele

-4 (72, 73, 64) Justin Rose*

-4 (69, 69) Rory McIlroy

-4 (67, 71) Erik van Rooyen

-4 (70, 68) Matt Kuchar

-4 (67, 71) Tony Finau

-4 (67, 71) Zander Lombard

*Completed three rounds

Accurate as of 2:30 p.m. (BST), 9:30 a.m. (ET). The live leaderboard is available via the British Open website.

Big Names to Do Battle at Carnoustie

Francois Nel/Getty Images

For Kisner, a par at the last on Friday would have put him in an excellent position, as he held a two-shot lead over Johnson after 35 holes. However, Carnoustie would show its teeth at the end of his round.

After sending his tee shot into the rough, Kisner went bold in an attempt to make the green. However, it backfired, as he dumped his approach into the burn.

Golf analyst Jason Sobel noted it was an error that triggered memories of the iconic finish to the 1999 Open at Carnoustie:

It will be intriguing to see just how that impacts Kisner, as overall he's still in an excellent position at the midpoint.

Momentum may well be with the players behind him, though, especially after Johnson birdied the last to go six-under on Friday. What made his round all the more impressive was the manner in which he coped with the tougher conditions on the day, as the heavens opened and the wind blew in the morning.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The same goes for Fleetwood, who produced a remarkable round of ball striking to put himself in contention.

Justin Ray of the Golf Channel observed the Englishman has enjoyed some incredible rounds in major events in recent outings:

Fleetwood will be playing alongside the vibrant Perez, and the duo should give followers of that pairing plenty to enjoy.

There are a number of fine players two back on the leader, including the 2017 runner-up Matt Kuchar and the rapidly improving Tony Finau. But McIlroy is surely the one to watch from that crop of names.

Per the European Tour Twitter account, when McIlroy has started a major this solidly in the past, he's tended to prevail:

The early indications are that there will be some low scoring at Carnoustie on Saturday. Justin Rose was one of the first men out on course and posted an exceptional seven-under-par round of 64 to put himself just two shots off the lead.

If one of the overnight leaders can muster a score like that later in the day, then they'll put themselves in an excellent position for what should be a brilliant showdown on Sunday.