British Open 2018: Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner Lead After 2nd Round

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner battled through a rain-soaked second round at the Open Championship on Friday to take the lead into the weekend at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Through two rounds, there has been little separation near the top of the leaderboard. Not only is there a tie for first at the midway point in the tournament, but there are also 26 competitors within five strokes of the lead.

Below is a look at how things stand after Friday's action.

The Open Championship 2018 Leaderboard — Round 2

T1. Zach Johnson 67 (-6)

T1. Kevin Kisner 70 (-6)

T3. Tommy Fleetwood 65 (-5)

T3. Pat Perez 68 (-5)

T3. Xander Schauffele 66 (-5)

T6. Rory McIlroy 69 (-4)

T6. Erik van Rooyen 71 (-4)

T6. Matt Kuchar 68 (-4)

T6. Tony Finau 71 (-4)

T6. Zander Lombard 71 (-4)

Projected cut line is at +3

Full leaderboard can be viewed on the official website of the PGA Tour.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.