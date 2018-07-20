Michael Jordan's Father's Alleged Killer Files for Retrial with New Evidence

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - FEB 7, 1988: Michael Jordan #23 of the Eastern Conference All Stars stands on the court with his father James Jordan after recieving the MVP award in 1988 at Chicago Stadium in Chicago, IL. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1988 NBAE (Photo by Robert Mora/NBAE via Getty Images)
Robert Mora/Getty Images

Twenty-five years after the roadside murder of Michael Jordan's father, James Jordan, one of the suspects is reportedly seeking a new trial.

Daniel Green and Larry Demery were both given life sentences for the July 22, 1993, murder, but Green and his defense team are now hoping a superior court judge will consider new evidence, according to the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer:

"Green's defense team hopes to present new evidence that they contend will show that the blood evidence and testimony were misrepresented at the original trial; that a bullet hole found in Jordan's shirt is suspect; and that there were failures by the prosecution to properly disclose information that would have connected the sheriff's drug-trafficking biological son to the investigation." 

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

