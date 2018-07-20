Michael Jordan's Father's Alleged Killer Files for Retrial with New Evidence

Robert Mora/Getty Images

Twenty-five years after the roadside murder of Michael Jordan's father, James Jordan, one of the suspects is reportedly seeking a new trial.

Daniel Green and Larry Demery were both given life sentences for the July 22, 1993, murder, but Green and his defense team are now hoping a superior court judge will consider new evidence, according to the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer:

"Green's defense team hopes to present new evidence that they contend will show that the blood evidence and testimony were misrepresented at the original trial; that a bullet hole found in Jordan's shirt is suspect; and that there were failures by the prosecution to properly disclose information that would have connected the sheriff's drug-trafficking biological son to the investigation."

