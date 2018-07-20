NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Julio Jones, Breshad Perriman and More

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

With players starting to report for training camp and the NFL regular season just around the corner, we're going to start getting an uptick in NFL news and rumours.

So far, only the Baltimore Ravens have had their players report to training camp, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Let's get back in the NFL mindset and catch up on some news around the league. We have three players to cover.

Why don't we begin with a running back who was not selected in the 2018 supplemental draft?

Chiefs to Workout Martayveus Carter

After not being selected in the supplemental draft, running back Martayveus Carter will look to find his NFL home via the private workout route.

First stop, the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports:

Carter is excellent in the open field, however, sometimes he can struggle to get there with his line of scrimmage vision. Also, Carter has some ability to catch the ball.

The Chiefs are an interesting team to bring Carter in for workouts with a running back depth chart that already features Kareem Hunt, Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware, Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams, but perhaps they're hoping to get him on their practice squad or to play special teams.

Carter should get more workouts if he leaves the Chiefs unsigned—he's good enough to be in the league, even coming out of a school like Grand Valley State.

Breshad Perriman on Roster Bubble?

During this offseason, the Ravens had a serious issue to address—the wide receiver position.

They did so by signing Willie Snead, John Brown and Michael Crabtree.

Due to those three being the projected starters, this could leave former first-round draft pick Breshad Perriman on the bench.

More than that, he could also be on the roster bubble, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN:

Hensley noted that the Ravens are going to pick up his nearly $650,000 roster bonus, which was due on Saturday.

It would be surprising to see the Ravens cut ties with Perriman already even though the start to his NFL career has been less than stellar. He's an inexpensive commodity and maybe some time on the bench and fewer reps are what will help him.

Perriman caught just 10 balls last season for 77 yards in a total of 11 games (three of which he started).

Like Hensley stated, Perriman is not a top-three wide receiver on the Ravens roster right now, especially with a season like he had in 2017.

Julio Jones Being Denied a Raise

Entering the third year of his five-year extension with the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Julio Jones reportedly wants a raise.

However, they're not giving into him, according to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.

Schultz also noted that the Falcons are hoping that Jones still shows up to training camp next week on time.

Being that Jones only has two years complete on his new deal, it makes sense for the Falcons to not budge here and let Jones play out another year or two of his deal before granting him a raise.

There are other players that need to be taken care of in the interim, with Schultz suggesting the likes of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, offensive tackle Jake Matthews and Safety Ricardo Allen may be in line for extensions.

Jones is coming off a season in which he hauled in 88 passes for 1,444 yards but only caught three touchdowns.

While he may still be one of the best receivers in the game today, business-wise it makes no sense for the Falcons to throw more money at Jones yet.

Jones showing up at camp or not probably won't impact him much when the regular season rolls around, but you can bet that the team and quarterback Matt Ryan would love to have him there.

Statistics courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference. Contract information courtesy of Over The Cap.