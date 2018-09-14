Marquise Goodwin Out for Week 2 vs. Lions After Suffering Quad Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium because of a quad injury, according to 49ers reporter Joe Fann.

Rookie Dante Pettis—who had two receptions, 61 yards and one touchdown in Week 1's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings—is expected to start in Goodwin's place.

The 27-year-old Goodwin is coming off a career year. He finished with 56 receptions for 962 yards and two touchdowns for the Niners in 2017. By comparison, he had 49 receptions for 780 yards and six touchdowns in his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Goodwin finished 34th on Bleacher Report's NFL1000 year-end rankings of the top outside receivers. He was also 24th among qualified wideouts in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), per Football Outsiders.

Having signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year, $137.5 million extension, the 49ers improved their offense a bit in the offseason. San Francisco also signed Jerick McKinnon and selected Pettis with the 44th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

A torn ACL knocked out McKinnon for the season, so Pettis could especially see his role in the passing game increase.