Magic Johnson Says He's 'Not Scared' of Warriors on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Adding LeBron James to your team does a lot to help everyone's confidence.

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said he isn't scared of the Golden State Warriors during an interview Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

While he didn't guarantee a victory over the two-time defending champions, Johnson was focused on his own team (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll):

"I think that we’ll look forward to that challenge. Everybody expects Golden State to win again but I would love to have the challenge to play them in the Western Conference Finals if we can get to that position. I’m a competitor, so I’m not scared of Golden State. I’m not worried about Golden State. They don’t keep me up at night. I know that we have a really solid team, a good team, and a tough-minded team. And we got guys now who are winners."

He also noted the addition of James, Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee bring in a "championship mentality" after winning titles with various teams in the past.

Golden State is still the heavy favorite to win the 2019 NBA championship, currently listed at -175 ($175 bet to win $100) to win their fourth title in five years, according to OddsShark. However, the Lakers aren't too far back at 7-1 to win it all, giving fans in Los Angeles plenty of hope going forward.