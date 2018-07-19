Danny Amendola: Bill Belichick Like a 'Principal'; Adam Gase 'Our Boy'

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

After five years with the New England Patriots, veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola joined the Miami Dolphins this offseason and has already seen a difference between head coaches Bill Belichick and Adam Gase.

"Coach Gase is one of the guys," Amendola said on the Comeback SZN podcast, (h/t Mike Reiss of ESPN).

"He's our leader, he's our head coach, but he's also our boy. It's cool, it's refreshing to have that kind of relationship with a coach, something I haven't had in a long time. ... Back in New England, it's almost like you had a principal and a principal's office and s--t like that; in a good way and a bad way, too."

Belichick, 66, is one of the most successful coaches in NFL history with five Super Bowl titles, but he has never been considered a player's coach.

Even Tom Brady explained this offseason the Patriots coach is "not the easiest coach to play for," per Tom Schad of USA Today.

Amendola will move from that to Gase, who at 40 years old is one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL.

Of course, last year's 6-10 season showed the Dolphins' leader can still get angry at his players when things aren't going well. He questioned his players for not putting in the extra work to learn the playbook last season.

While Amendola is appreciating Gase's attitude during offseason workouts, it could be a different case if the team starts losing during the regular season.

The 32-year-old signed a two-year deal with Miami in March worth $12 million.