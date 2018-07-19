Super Bowl 53 Odds: Patriots, Eagles Favored to Meet in Title Game Rematch

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and reigning champions Philadelphia Eagles are the early favorites to reach Super Bowl LIII at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

OddsShark provided updated title odds for all 32 NFL teams Thursday with training camp kicking off for some organizations this week. The current betting lines project a Super Bowl rematch in February:

The Eagles scored nine points in the final three minutes to defeat the Pats in a memorable, highlight-filled clash in Super Bowl LII. It represented the team's first Super Bowl victory and fourth NFL championship, with the last coming in 1960.

It capped a remarkable run by Philadelphia, which had its title chances brought into question after starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL in December.

Journeyman backup Nick Foles stepped up to fill the void and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Now the Eagles are set to defend their title with a starting lineup that returns a vast majority of the starters from last season, and Wentz is expected to return under center. He was firmly in the regular-season MVP race before the injury.

Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback? Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳 Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏 NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez? Johnny Football Is BACK! Quavo's Mega-Celebrity Flag Football Game Meet the NFL's Next Alshon Jeffery Tremaine Edmunds Is NFL Draft No-Brainer Grading the Rams' Deal with Suh Right Arrow Icon

Meanwhile, the Patriots' status as preseason favorites comes as no surprise.

The combination of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady has laid the foundation for success in New England for nearly two decades. The Pats have qualified for the playoffs each of the last nine years and reached the Super Bowl eight times since 2001, winning five titles in the process.

Although the odds are fluid throughout the season, the oddsmakers view the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Patriots' biggest threat in the AFC and the Los Angeles Rams as the Eagles' top threat in the NFC.

The 2018 season kicks off Sept. 6 with Philadelphia hosting the Atlanta Falcons.