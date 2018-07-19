Super Bowl 53 Odds: Patriots, Eagles Favored to Meet in Title Game Rematch

Super Bowl 53 Odds: Patriots, Eagles Favored to Meet in Title Game RematchJuly 19, 2018
The New England Patriots and reigning champions Philadelphia Eagles are the early favorites to reach Super Bowl LIII at the conclusion of the 2018 season.
OddsShark provided updated title odds for all 32 NFL teams Thursday with training camp kicking off for some organizations this week. The current betting lines project a Super Bowl rematch in February:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Super Bowl odds: NE +675 PHI +900 PIT/LAR +1200 MIN +1250 GB +1300 NO +1900 LAC +2000 ATL +2100 JAX +2200 SF+2450 HOU/DAL +2500 KC +3000 DEN/TEN/OAK/CAR +4000 BAL +4800 SEA +5000 NYG +5250 DET +6500 IND/TB/WSH +7500 CHI/CLE +10000 CIN +12500 BUF/ARZ +15000 MIA +16500 NYJ +20000
The Eagles scored nine points in the final three minutes to defeat the Pats in a memorable, highlight-filled clash in Super Bowl LII. It represented the team's first Super Bowl victory and fourth NFL championship, with the last coming in 1960.
It capped a remarkable run by Philadelphia, which had its title chances brought into question after starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL in December.
Journeyman backup Nick Foles stepped up to fill the void and was named Super Bowl MVP.
Now the Eagles are set to defend their title with a starting lineup that returns a vast majority of the starters from last season, and Wentz is expected to return under center. He was firmly in the regular-season MVP race before the injury.
Meanwhile, the Patriots' status as preseason favorites comes as no surprise.
The combination of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady has laid the foundation for success in New England for nearly two decades. The Pats have qualified for the playoffs each of the last nine years and reached the Super Bowl eight times since 2001, winning five titles in the process.
Although the odds are fluid throughout the season, the oddsmakers view the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Patriots' biggest threat in the AFC and the Los Angeles Rams as the Eagles' top threat in the NFC.
The 2018 season kicks off Sept. 6 with Philadelphia hosting the Atlanta Falcons.
