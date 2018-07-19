Report: Josh Norman, Trent Williams Salary Cut for Failing to Attend 90% of OTAs

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) lines up against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. Consecutive shaky performances has put the spotlight on the Redskins top cornerback, who carries a $20 million cap hit and matching expectations. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and offensive tackle Trent Williams reportedly had their salaries for the 2018 NFL season reduced after failing to participate in at least 90 percent of the team's organized team activities during the offseason.

On Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reported Norman's base salary dropped from $13.5 million to $13.3 million, while Williams' was decreased from $10 million to $9.85 million.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

