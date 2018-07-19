Report: Josh Norman, Trent Williams Salary Cut for Failing to Attend 90% of OTAs

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and offensive tackle Trent Williams reportedly had their salaries for the 2018 NFL season reduced after failing to participate in at least 90 percent of the team's organized team activities during the offseason.

On Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reported Norman's base salary dropped from $13.5 million to $13.3 million, while Williams' was decreased from $10 million to $9.85 million.

