Dallas Wings' Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game

Dallas Wings' Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA GameJuly 18, 2018
Liz Cambage set a WNBA scoring record for points in a single game in a win ove the New York Liberty on Tuesday. How did the Dallas Wings' star light up the scoreboard? Watch above to see the stats behind her electric performance.
