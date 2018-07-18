Dallas Wings' Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game

  1. Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game

Liz Cambage set a WNBA scoring record for points in a single game in a win ove the New York Liberty on Tuesday. How did the Dallas Wings' star light up the scoreboard? Watch above to see the stats behind her electric performance.

     

