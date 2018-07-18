Dallas Wings' Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game

Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball Mexico Women’s Hockey Team Has Eye on '22 Olympics Paris Has Been Partying for 48 Hours Ronaldo's First Day at Juventus Was Epic The Best Photos from the 2018 World Cup Blind Skateboarder Is Defying the Odds Relive Some of the World Cup's Best Moments Happy 30th Birthday to 'The Notorious' Town with World Cup Fever Brings Rocket League to Life Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural OBJ, Harden Go Viral with #InMyFeelingsChallenge Artist Paints World Cup's Top Stars Using Toothpaste Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors England Legends Convinced 'It's Coming Home' He Is Following in Forrest Gump's Footsteps Training with Neymar Looks Like Fun Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ Right Arrow Icon

Liz Cambage set a WNBA scoring record for points in a single game in a win ove the New York Liberty on Tuesday. How did the Dallas Wings' star light up the scoreboard? Watch above to see the stats behind her electric performance.

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level!

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.