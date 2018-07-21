Most Important Players to Follow in 2018 NFL Training Camps

0 of 10

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It's almost here.

As a matter of fact, for a couple of NFL teams, it already is. Veterans for both the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears have already reported for training camp. Over the next week or so, the league's 30 other teams will do the same.

The pads are going on, folks. It's time to start preparing in earnest for the season to come.

As training camps ramp up, so will an onslaught of news and updates. There will be progress reports on this year's incoming rookies. Information on the return of injured stars. And proclamations about veterans who are being counted on to take "the next step" in 2018.

Every team has one such player—the guy to watch, so to speak. And fans of each team will flock to news about them.

But there are some players so compelling that they merit attention from fans from coast to coast. Buffalo to Los Angeles. Jacksonville to Seattle. And all points in-between.

Players just like these.