Ex-WWE Superstars CM Punk, AJ Lee to Star in Horror Film 'Rabid'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 03: Phil 'CM Punk' Brooks (R) with wife AJ Lee (L) attends UFC 182 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former WWE Superstars CM Punk and AJ Lee are set to star in an upcoming horror film entitled Rabid.

On Tuesday, the press release provided to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com revealed that Rabid is a remake of a 1977 horror movie by David Cronenberg with the same name.

Punk and Lee are a real-life couple who have been married since 2014.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

