Ex-WWE Superstars CM Punk, AJ Lee to Star in Horror Film 'Rabid'

Former WWE Superstars CM Punk and AJ Lee are set to star in an upcoming horror film entitled Rabid.

On Tuesday, the press release provided to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com revealed that Rabid is a remake of a 1977 horror movie by David Cronenberg with the same name.

Punk and Lee are a real-life couple who have been married since 2014.

