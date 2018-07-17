Nationals to Sell Tickets for $1 After Bryce Harper's Win at 2018 Home Run Derby

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Nationals fans will have a chance to turn great seats into cheap seats for five games in July and August thanks to Bryce Harper's Home Run Derby win.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, the Nats announced prior to Monday's event they would reduce the price of lower-level seats by $1 for each homer Harper hit in the contest.

He crushed 45 home runs en route to winning the derby at Nationals Park, and since some lower-level seats are cheaper than $45, they can be had for $1 apiece while supplies last.

The eligible games are against the New York Mets on July 31 and Aug. 1, and against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2, 4 and 5.

Washington has struggled through an inconsistent season, and it is third in the NL East at 48-48—5.5 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

The $1 tickets could serve as a parting gift from Harper since the 25-year-old slugger is eligible for free agency during the offseason.