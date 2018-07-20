1 NFL Player at Each Position Who Will Explode into Stardom in 2018

0 of 12

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Stardom isn't easy to achieve and requires two key ingredients: standout individual performance and outside recognition.

Harrison Ford wouldn't have become one of the most successful actors in cinematic history if no one showed up to watch Star Wars 41 years ago.

The same applies in the NFL.

Some players will work in anonymity for years and leave the league after long, successful careers—but never achieve stardom.

Others are poised to break through after strong performances and be recognized for their outstanding play. These are the individuals worthy of identifying before they reach star status.

None of the following players have been to a Pro Bowl or named to an All-Pro team. Yet, their abilities to dominate are just under the surface, ready to explode onto NFL fields this fall.