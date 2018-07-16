Daley Blind Transfer Agreed Between Manchester United, Ajax

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Manchester United confirmed on Monday they have agreed a deal to send versatile Dutchman Daley Blind to Ajax:

The 28-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, joined the Red Devils from Ajax in 2014. However, he has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho and will now return to the Eredivisie.

Former United boss Louis van Gaal brought Blind to Old Trafford, and he quickly became popular among supporters.

The Dutch international proved to be a dependable option and played in a variety of roles. Blind's range of passing, vision and reading of the game made him useful at full-back, centre-back and in central midfield.

He managed to make up for a lack of pace with his intelligence and tactical awareness, and he rarely let the team down when called upon.

He also came up with the odd goal often at important times. Late equalisers against West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United will be remembered, as will a goal in a 3-1 win over bitter rivals Liverpool.

Blind became the utility man in the squad and appeared to be the model professional. He found game time tough to come by last season but refused to complain.

He made just four Premier League starts last season despite United not being blessed with options at full-back.

A move away is little surprise with his prospects of game time looking bleak once again. The Red Devils have already brought in right-back Diogo Dalot from Porto and central midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Blind will now return to Ajax where he came through the club's academy before breaking into the club's first team. He won four league titles with Ajax before moving to Manchester United.