MLB MVP Races Are Heating Up at the All-Star Break

The Best Photos from the 2018 World Cup Blind Skateboarder Is Defying the Odds Relive Some of the World Cup's Best Moments Happy 30th Birthday to 'The Notorious' Town with World Cup Fever Brings Rocket League to Life Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural OBJ, Harden Go Viral with #InMyFeelingsChallenge Artist Paints World Cup's Top Stars Using Toothpaste Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors England Legends Convinced 'It's Coming Home' He Is Following in Forrest Gump's Footsteps Training with Neymar Looks Like Fun Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ Car Jumping Is Pure Motor Mayhem 150-Foot Waterslide Is Simply Epic LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families England Is the Most Fun Place to Watch the World Cup Right Arrow Icon

The MLB MVP races are wide open at the All-Star break. Who are the favorites in each league? Watch above to see which stars are rising above the competition this season.

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level!

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.