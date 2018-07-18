Antonio Brown Revealed for Madden NFL 19 Cover, 'It's Extremely an Honor'

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Madden NFL 19 got an all-time great wide receiver in Terrell Owens for its Hall of Fame edition cover.

The standard edition will follow with perhaps the greatest receiver of this generation.

EA Sports announced Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown as the Madden NFL 19 cover athlete Wednesday.

"It's extremely an honor to be a part of something so special," Brown told Bleacher Report. "As a kid, coming together with my friends playing the game, looking forward to this game. Every year, every summer, to know that I'm on the cover is such an inspiration for me, the Steelers organization, the Steelers fans. I think everyone is extremely excited—I'm just grateful. Now, business is boomin', but to be one of the great players around the league, representing my team, our fans for the EA game on Madden, that's everything.

"It's an honor to represent Steeler nation, one of the great organizations in the NFL—still the winningest franchise. To be the cover athlete and the only player to be on there by myself, that's a tremendous honor and a blessing from God, and I'm extremely grateful."

Brown, 30, previously served as the cover athlete for the Madden mobile game in 2016. He's the second Steelers player to ever grace the cover of Madden and first to do so solo. Former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu was on the cover with Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald for Madden 10.

Brown is one of only seven players who received 99 ratings in Madden 19, the highest honor possibly given to a player.

"It’s an honor. Not only to be in the 99 Club with some elite guys but to be on the cover along with that. Finding out that news was extremely exciting, it really made me feel good," Brown said. "Great people around the world witnessing what you’re doing and encouraged by what you’re doing. I’m inspired, not only business is booming, but it feels great that other people recognize me as one of the greatest players in the NFL."

Brown will serve as the cover athlete for the updated Madden NFL Overdrive, which will release Aug. 15.

“I am beyond honored to be on the cover of both Madden games,” said Brown. “There’s a lot of milestones athletes dream of, and after being inducted into the Madden 99 Club earlier this year, and now appearing on the cover of this year’s games, it’s clear that business is not just booming, but I’m also among the all-time greatest with these honors.”

Owens, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was previously announced as the Hall of Fame edition cover athlete. He and Brown share a kinship as superstar wide receivers who have a penchant for end zone celebrations.

"It means everything to share this with T.O., a guy that inspired me to play the game at a high level, a guy who exemplifies so much confidence in this game, a guy who played the game the right way and played at a high level for a long time. It’s extremely an honor to share with Terrell Owens, another Hall of Fame wide receiver," Brown said.

Brown highlighted Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo as the best Madden player he's ever played against among teammates.

EA Sports has put its focus on fine-tuning the realism of its gameplay for Madden 19. The new system is called "real player motions" and will improve the way players run, their football actions and even minor details like blocking schemes.

The biggest changes for players when it comes to controls will be the "one cut" system, which will allow you to take ball-carriers up the field in one quick motion. The new "push the pile" feature will help keep the chains moving in short-yardage situations. Player movement technologies are also meant to mimic the motions of the players.

“AB has taken the league by storm the past few years and is arguably one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL,” said Joshua Rabenovets, Sr. Brand Director at EA Sports. “His game is hot, he’s got a ton of personality on and off the field - he was an easy choice for the Madden NFL 19 cover.”

Fans of Longshot mode, which debuted last year, will be happy to know they will be able to continue the stories of Devin Wade and Colt Cruise. Once again, EA is keeping the focus on the gameplay this year and expanding more on-field moments into the game mode.

The standard edition will be released Aug. 10, with those who pre-order the Hall of Fame edition getting it three days early. EA Access and Origin Access members will get a 10-hour preview demo starting Aug. 2.