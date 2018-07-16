Carson Wentz Marries Girlfriend Maddie Oberg, Posts Photos on Twitter

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 12: Jordan Hicks #58 and Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles walk off the field after Eagles minicamp at the NovaCare Complex on June 12, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Carson Wentz has earned the second ring of his NFL career.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback wed girlfriend Maddie Oberg over the weekend, he announced on Twitter:

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, former Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews and tight end Trey Burton were among the groomsmen, per CBS Philly.

Wentz, 25, announced his engagement in February. The announcement came two days after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

Wentz, who spent most of the regular season as an MVP candidate, sat out the game after suffering a seaso-ending knee injury. 

Related

    Ejections Aren’t the Biggest Concern for Helmet Rules

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Ejections Aren’t the Biggest Concern for Helmet Rules

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Le'Veon May Sit Out Half the Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Le'Veon May Sit Out Half the Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers Wants to Play Until He's 40

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Wants to Play Until He's 40

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Thomas Ready to Be One of the NFL's Best

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Michael Thomas Ready to Be One of the NFL's Best

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report