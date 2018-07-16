Carson Wentz Marries Girlfriend Maddie Oberg, Posts Photos on Twitter

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Carson Wentz has earned the second ring of his NFL career.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback wed girlfriend Maddie Oberg over the weekend, he announced on Twitter:

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, former Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews and tight end Trey Burton were among the groomsmen, per CBS Philly.

Wentz, 25, announced his engagement in February. The announcement came two days after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

Wentz, who spent most of the regular season as an MVP candidate, sat out the game after suffering a seaso-ending knee injury.