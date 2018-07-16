Mike Moustakas Trade Rumors: Red Sox, Braves Join Yankees as Interested Teams

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees are all in the running for Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com.

Per that report, "there's enough of a market for Moose that it's more likely than not the Royals deal him this month."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

