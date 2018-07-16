Mike Moustakas Trade Rumors: Red Sox, Braves Join Yankees as Interested Teams

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas checks his bat during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees are all in the running for Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com.

Per that report, "there's enough of a market for Moose that it's more likely than not the Royals deal him this month."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

