Barcelona Reportedly Made Adrien Rabiot Approach at World Cup Final

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 8: Adrien Rabiot of PSG during the French Cup final (Coupe de France) between Les Herbiers VF and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade de France on May 8, 2018 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly sent a team of delegates to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final hoping to meet with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi regarding a move for Adrien Rabiot this summer. 

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Bruce Archer of the Daily Express) reported technical secretary Eric Abidal was one of four Barca officials sent to discuss the deal, but they were "unable to make inroads" with the PSG chief.

Central midfielder Rabiot has been touted as one of Barca's top targets in recent weeks, with the Blaugrana hoping to secure reinforcements after Andres Iniesta joined Japanese club Vissel Kobe and Paulinho returned to China.

        

