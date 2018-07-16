Barcelona Reportedly Made Adrien Rabiot Approach at World Cup Final

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly sent a team of delegates to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final hoping to meet with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi regarding a move for Adrien Rabiot this summer.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Bruce Archer of the Daily Express) reported technical secretary Eric Abidal was one of four Barca officials sent to discuss the deal, but they were "unable to make inroads" with the PSG chief.

Central midfielder Rabiot has been touted as one of Barca's top targets in recent weeks, with the Blaugrana hoping to secure reinforcements after Andres Iniesta joined Japanese club Vissel Kobe and Paulinho returned to China.

