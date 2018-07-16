MLB All-Star Game 2018: Rosters, AL, NL Lineups and Pitching Breakdown

MLB All-Star Game 2018: Rosters, AL, NL Lineups and Pitching BreakdownJuly 16, 2018
Major League Baseball's All-Star Game often makes for classic moments that have created a plethora of memories for baseball fans over the years.
The big names who have starred in this game begin with Babe Ruth and include Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Pete Rose, Fred Lynn, Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Trout.
Trout, with two All-Star Most Valuable Player awards on his resume with the Los Angeles Angels, will anchor the American League lineup once again. That league has an opportunity to move into the lead in the all-time series if it can win Tuesday night's game at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
The American League has dominated the series over the short term and the long term. The Junior Circuit has won the last five games, and it is 23-6-1 since 1988. The overall series is tied 43-43-2.
2018 MLB All-Star Game Information
Date: Tuesday, July 17
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: Fox
Rosters
American League
Starters
Wilson Ramos, C, Tampa Bay*
Jose Abreu, 1B. Chicago White Sox
Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston
Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland
Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore
Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
Mookie Betts, OF, Boston
J.D. Martinez, OF, Boston
Reserves
Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City (Designated as starter after Ramos injury.)
Yan Gomes, C, Cleveland
Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston
Jed Lowrie, 2B, Oakland
Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees*
Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston
Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland
Jean Segura, SS, Seattle
Michael Brantley, OF, Cleveland
Shin-Soo Choo, OF, Texas
Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle
George Springer, OF, Houston
Nelson Cruz, DH, Seattle
Pitchers
Trevor Bauer, Cleveland
Jose Berrios, Minnesota
Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees*
Gerrit Cole, Houston
Edwin Diaz, Seattle
J.A. Happ, Toronto
Joe Jimenez, Detroit
Craig Kimbrel, Boston
Corey Kluber, Cleveland*
Charlie Morton, Houston
Chris Sale, Boston
Luis Severino, New York Yankees
Blake Treinen, Oakland
Justin Verlander, Detroit*
National League
Starters
Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs
Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta
Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado
Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco
Nick Markakis, OF, Atlanta
Matt Kemp, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
Bryce Harper, OF, Washington
Reserves
Yadier Molina, C, St. Louis
Buster Posey, C, San Francisco*
J.T. Realmuto, C, Miami
Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona
Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati
Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta
Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati
Trevor Story, SS, Colorado
Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado
Lorenzo Cain, OF, Milwaukee
Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee
Pitchers
Patrick Corbin, Arizona
Zack Greinke, Arizona
Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
Sean Doolittle, Washington*
Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta
Josh Hader, Milwaukee
Jason Jeffress, Milwaukee
Brad Hand, San Diego
Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers
Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs*
Miles Mikolas, St. Louis*
Aaron Nola, Philadelphia
Max Scherzer, Washington
Ross Stripling, Los Angeles Dodgers
Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh
*-denotes player won't be participating in All-Star Game.
It's difficult to look at the two lineups and think this is the year that the National League breaks through against the American League.
In addition to Trout's all-around brilliance, Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox is nearly his equal and is having a senastional season with his first-place team. Betts is leading both leagues with his .362 batting average, and he has hammered 23 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Betts is also 17-of-19 on stolen base attempts and he is a brilliant right fielder. Teammate J.D. Martinez is tied for the major league lead with 29 home runs and he has a .330/.392/.648 slash line.
Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians is tied with Martinez for the home run lead, while Jose Altuve of the defending World Series champion Houston Astros will most likely set the tone for the American League from the leadoff spot. Altuve has put together a .335/.398/.475 slash line.
Manny Machado will play shortstop for the American League and has been having a brilliant year for the moribund Baltimore Orioles a .313 average, 23 homers and 64 RBI.
The other big-name superstar in the American League starting lineup is Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who has launched 25 home runs and driven in 60 runs.
The National League does not have the star power depth of the American League, but the senior circuit may have the game's most exciting player in second baseman Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs. He is one of the most exciting defensive players in the history of the game because of his range and flair, and he has been explosive with the bat this season.
Baez has blasted 19 homers and driven in 71 runs, and he has a .293/.328/.571 slash line. He is a free swinger who has shown he can come up with big hits at key moments.
Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves has one of the sweetest swings in the game and is a consistent producer with a .315/.404/.532 slash line.
The biggest problem for the National League may be with their headline player Bryce Harper. With the game in his home stadium, Harper has been having a hugely disappointing season. While he has hit 23 homers and knocked in 54 runs, he is hitting just .214 and his Nationals have been slumping badly.
The key players coming off the bench are shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians, outfielder George Springer of the Astros and his teammate third baseman Alex Bregman for the American League. Top National League reserves include first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of the Arizona Diamondbacks, shortstop Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies and outfielder Lorenzo Cain of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chris Sale of the Red Sox has started the last two All-Star Games for the American League, and he is on a brilliant roll with five straight starts that have included 11 strikeouts or more while walking one batter or less. He has already fanned 188 hitters while issuing just 31 walks.
Gerrit Cole of the Astros and Luis Severino are the American League's top starting pitchers in addition to Sale. Closers Craig Kimbrel of the Red Sox, Edwin Diaz of the Seattle Mariners and Blake Treinen of the Oakland A's will handle the final innings for the American League since fireballing Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees is not participating.
Max Scherzer of the Nationals is the likely starting pitcher for the National League since the game is in his home stadium. He is 12-5 with a 2.41 earned-run average and 182 strikeouts. Kenley Jansen of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Brad Hand of the San Diego Padres will likely close for the National League if the senior circuit has a late lead.
Statistics are courtesy of MLB.com as of July 15
USA Beats World, Taylor Trammell Wins MVP