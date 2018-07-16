MLB All-Star Game 2018: Rosters, AL, NL Lineups and Pitching Breakdown

Masterpress/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game often makes for classic moments that have created a plethora of memories for baseball fans over the years.

The big names who have starred in this game begin with Babe Ruth and include Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Pete Rose, Fred Lynn, Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Trout.

Trout, with two All-Star Most Valuable Player awards on his resume with the Los Angeles Angels, will anchor the American League lineup once again. That league has an opportunity to move into the lead in the all-time series if it can win Tuesday night's game at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

The American League has dominated the series over the short term and the long term. The Junior Circuit has won the last five games, and it is 23-6-1 since 1988. The overall series is tied 43-43-2.

2018 MLB All-Star Game Information

Date: Tuesday, July 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Rosters

American League

Starters

Wilson Ramos, C, Tampa Bay*

Jose Abreu, 1B. Chicago White Sox

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland

Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore

Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels

Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees

Mookie Betts, OF, Boston

J.D. Martinez, OF, Boston

Reserves

Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City (Designated as starter after Ramos injury.)

Yan Gomes, C, Cleveland

Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston

Jed Lowrie, 2B, Oakland

Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees*

Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston

Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland

Jean Segura, SS, Seattle

Michael Brantley, OF, Cleveland

Shin-Soo Choo, OF, Texas

Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle

George Springer, OF, Houston

Nelson Cruz, DH, Seattle

Pitchers

Trevor Bauer, Cleveland

Jose Berrios, Minnesota

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees*

Gerrit Cole, Houston

Edwin Diaz, Seattle

J.A. Happ, Toronto

Joe Jimenez, Detroit

Craig Kimbrel, Boston

Corey Kluber, Cleveland*

Charlie Morton, Houston

Chris Sale, Boston

Luis Severino, New York Yankees

Blake Treinen, Oakland

Justin Verlander, Detroit*

National League

Starters

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta

Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado

Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco

Nick Markakis, OF, Atlanta

Matt Kemp, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryce Harper, OF, Washington

Reserves

Yadier Molina, C, St. Louis

Buster Posey, C, San Francisco*

J.T. Realmuto, C, Miami

Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona

Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati

Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta

Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati

Trevor Story, SS, Colorado

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado

Lorenzo Cain, OF, Milwaukee

Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee

Pitchers

Patrick Corbin, Arizona

Zack Greinke, Arizona

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Sean Doolittle, Washington*

Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta

Josh Hader, Milwaukee

Jason Jeffress, Milwaukee

Brad Hand, San Diego

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs*

Miles Mikolas, St. Louis*

Aaron Nola, Philadelphia

Max Scherzer, Washington

Ross Stripling, Los Angeles Dodgers

Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh

*-denotes player won't be participating in All-Star Game.

It's difficult to look at the two lineups and think this is the year that the National League breaks through against the American League.

In addition to Trout's all-around brilliance, Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox is nearly his equal and is having a senastional season with his first-place team. Betts is leading both leagues with his .362 batting average, and he has hammered 23 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Betts is also 17-of-19 on stolen base attempts and he is a brilliant right fielder. Teammate J.D. Martinez is tied for the major league lead with 29 home runs and he has a .330/.392/.648 slash line.

Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians is tied with Martinez for the home run lead, while Jose Altuve of the defending World Series champion Houston Astros will most likely set the tone for the American League from the leadoff spot. Altuve has put together a .335/.398/.475 slash line.

Manny Machado will play shortstop for the American League and has been having a brilliant year for the moribund Baltimore Orioles a .313 average, 23 homers and 64 RBI.

The other big-name superstar in the American League starting lineup is Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who has launched 25 home runs and driven in 60 runs.

The National League does not have the star power depth of the American League, but the senior circuit may have the game's most exciting player in second baseman Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs. He is one of the most exciting defensive players in the history of the game because of his range and flair, and he has been explosive with the bat this season.

Baez has blasted 19 homers and driven in 71 runs, and he has a .293/.328/.571 slash line. He is a free swinger who has shown he can come up with big hits at key moments.

Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves has one of the sweetest swings in the game and is a consistent producer with a .315/.404/.532 slash line.

The biggest problem for the National League may be with their headline player Bryce Harper. With the game in his home stadium, Harper has been having a hugely disappointing season. While he has hit 23 homers and knocked in 54 runs, he is hitting just .214 and his Nationals have been slumping badly.

The key players coming off the bench are shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians, outfielder George Springer of the Astros and his teammate third baseman Alex Bregman for the American League. Top National League reserves include first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of the Arizona Diamondbacks, shortstop Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies and outfielder Lorenzo Cain of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chris Sale of the Red Sox has started the last two All-Star Games for the American League, and he is on a brilliant roll with five straight starts that have included 11 strikeouts or more while walking one batter or less. He has already fanned 188 hitters while issuing just 31 walks.

Gerrit Cole of the Astros and Luis Severino are the American League's top starting pitchers in addition to Sale. Closers Craig Kimbrel of the Red Sox, Edwin Diaz of the Seattle Mariners and Blake Treinen of the Oakland A's will handle the final innings for the American League since fireballing Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees is not participating.

Max Scherzer of the Nationals is the likely starting pitcher for the National League since the game is in his home stadium. He is 12-5 with a 2.41 earned-run average and 182 strikeouts. Kenley Jansen of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Brad Hand of the San Diego Padres will likely close for the National League if the senior circuit has a late lead.

Statistics are courtesy of MLB.com as of July 15