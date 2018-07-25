Predicting the NFL's Biggest Breakouts of 2018 Fantasy Football

0 of 10

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Typically, top fantasy league owners sit atop the standings with rosters that feature consistent premier performers and breakout assets. Based on roster makeup and roles, some players have a better 2018 outlook than others.

Fantasy standouts no one saw coming often put managers in championship contention. Beyond the top rookie contributors, we saw other players take a major step in production during the 2017 season.

Quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Jared Goff made huge splashes with more than 260 points in standard Yahoo leagues. Tyreek Hill listed fourth among wide receivers in scoring with 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Dion Lewis finished in the top 12 at his position.

To avoid overlap with the top fantasy rookies to target, we'll focus on the biggest breakouts expected to make a significant leap in value. The list includes second-year players and multiyear veterans who could take advantage of new opportunities on offense.

Average draft position ranks from Fantasy Football Calculator estimate when a player may come off the board in standard 12-team leagues.