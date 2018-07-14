Wimbledon Tennis 2018 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live-Stream Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The 2018 Wimbledon men's final is finally confirmed, with Kevin Anderson and Novak Djokovic set to go head-to-head for the trophy.

Anderson is appearing in his first Wimbledon final, having never made it past the fourth round before this year. Djokovic, meanwhile, is seeking his fourth tournament title, with his last victory coming back in 2015.

Below is everything to know for the championship match.

2018 Wimbledon Men's Single Final

Matchup: Kevin Anderson vs. Novak Djokovic

Date: Sunday, July 15

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

If the final is anything like the semifinals, tennis fans are in for a treat.

Anderson will have to rest up after his record-setting semifinal against John Isner on Friday. The two battled for more than six hours and 99 games, with Anderson ultimately outlasting his opponent, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 26-24.

It was the longest Grand Slam semifinal in the Open era in terms of games played. Rod Laver and Tony Roche held the previous record of 90 set back at the 1969 Australian Open. The previous Wimbledon semifinals record was 72.

That marathon match for Anderson followed a hard-fought five-set victory over eight-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The lengthy opening semifinal made it nearly impossible for Djokovic and Nadal to get their match completed on Friday night, and the two had to return on Saturday to settle the score. Not to be outdone, though, they had their own lengthy back-and-forth.

In the end, Djokovic prevailed in another classic matchup, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 10-8.



The 31-year-old had a fairly smooth run through the tournament up until the semifinals. Three of his first four matches were taken in straight sets.

But he was tested against Nadal.

Now, he will have to find a way to recover quickly for his third consecutive day of action.

Djokovic is 5-1 against Anderson in their previous matches, with their last meeting coming back at the 2015 Wimbledon. Djokovic has won both of their showdowns at the All England Club in the past, winning in the round of 64 in 2011 and the round of 16 in 2015. This will be the first time the two will go head-to-head in a final.

Djokovic is appearing in his fifth Wimbledon final and is a three-time champ. On the flip side, Anderson is appearing in just his second major final, having finished runner-up to Nadal at the 2017 U.S. Open.

No men's tennis player other than Federer and Nadal has won a major title since 2016, a span of six tournaments. That will change on Sunday when either Djokovic or Anderson leaves London as champion.