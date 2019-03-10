Adam Jones, Diamondbacks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $3M Contract

G Fiume/Getty Images

After spending more than a decade with the Baltimore Orioles, Adam Jones is changing uniforms.

Jones reportedly has a deal in place with the Arizona Diamondbacks, pending a physical, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The contract is reportedly a one-year deal, per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Jones' contract is worth $3 million guaranteed with up to $2 million in incentives, while ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the San Francisco Giants were among other teams who were interested.

This comes on the heels of Jones completing the then-largest contract in Orioles history, at six years and $85.5 million.

Jones put together another solid season in 2018, hitting .281/.313/.419 with 15 home runs, 35 doubles and 63 RBI in 145 games for the Orioles.

Despite having played stellar defense throughout his career, FanGraphs ranked the 33-year-old as the fourth-worst defensive outfielder (-12.0 UZR) in all of baseball in defensive runs saved.

Having played 10-plus years with Baltimore, Jones finds himself among the statistical leaders in a number of categories. He ranks fifth in franchise history in hits and home runs and sixth in RBI. He also won four Gold Gloves as well as a Silver Slugger. Not to mention the fact he has won six Heart and Hustle awards during that span.

Not only has he been a star, but he has also done a tremendous job of making himself available for his team. He averaged 147 games per season in his Orioles career.

Jones' name came up at the trade deadline last season, with the Philadelphia Phillies showing the most interest. While it appeared as though the two teams had a deal in place, the veteran invoked his 10-and-5 rights to block the trade. The 13th-year outfielder made it clear to reporters that he had earned the right to make whatever decision he wanted:

He would later tell Sara Perlman of MASN Sports (around the two-minute mark) that he did so in order to "maintain my stock" as he approached free agency, knowing the Phillies would have moved him to right field and had him platoon. He would go on to finish out the campaign in Baltimore.

Jones follow up on that decision by hitting .279 with three home runs, three doubles and 11 RBI in 23 August appearances.

Jones was once one of the top all-around players in the game, and while his numbers may be slightly declining as he has aged, he's still plenty productive to help a team win games moving forward. The Diamondbacks are hoping a change of scenery can help the veteran regain some of his prime form.

He should become the starting centerfielder, pushing Ketel Marte into a utility role, as Rosenthal noted.