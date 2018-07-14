B/R Expert Predictions on the World Cup Final

1 of 5

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

I struggle to see France not winning the final.

They've grown stronger as the tournament has gone on, they're free of injuries and suspensions, and they should be significantly fresher than Croatia.

I also think the lesson of what happened against Portugal in the Euro 2016 final will serve them well and stave off any complacency that might have otherwise been a factor.

Croatia have really impressed me, and I've enjoyed watching them, but they've not come up against a team as good as France yet, and I think the final will prove a bridge too far.

Score Prediction: France 3-1 Croatia