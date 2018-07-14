B/R Expert Predictions on the World Cup Final

B/R Expert Predictions on the World Cup FinalJuly 14, 2018
The World Cup final beckons. France and Croatia will meet at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday, knowing one more win will see them crowned champions of the world.
Les Bleus will be seeking their first World Cup victory since 1998, while Croatia are looking to become the ninth different nation to lift the trophy. The furthest they've ever gotten is the semi-finals in 1998, where they were knocked out by France en route to glory!
As we build up to the game, we've asked our five resident experts for their predictions. The panel is Tom Williams, Dean Jones, Marcus Alves, Richard Fitzpatrick and Sam Tighe.
Tom Williams: France
I struggle to see France not winning the final.
They've grown stronger as the tournament has gone on, they're free of injuries and suspensions, and they should be significantly fresher than Croatia.
I also think the lesson of what happened against Portugal in the Euro 2016 final will serve them well and stave off any complacency that might have otherwise been a factor.
Croatia have really impressed me, and I've enjoyed watching them, but they've not come up against a team as good as France yet, and I think the final will prove a bridge too far.
Score Prediction: France 3-1 Croatia
Dean Jones: France
I tipped them before the tournament, and I have seen nothing to change my mind.
France have grown into this World Cup, and the mentality of Didier Deschamps is to win, not entertain. They are hard working and disciplined, and they also have the star quality that wins big matches.
Croatia could not deal with England in the first half but managed to get a grip on the game by pressing them into a style of football that made Gareth Southgate's team lose their rhythm. I don't believe you could do that to France. They have too much nous.
Score Prediction: France 2-0 Croatia
Marcus Alves: Croatia
Stick to the facts: Three consecutive extra-time matches in 11 days, a day less to recover, a lack of depth and balance. How could you not be tempted to write Croatia off on Sunday?
The easiest—and perhaps most natural—route is to assume France will beat them. But this tournament doesn't make any sense.
The Vatreni have deservedly secured their first final, with Zlatko Dalic admitting he had two men playing "with half a leg," per AFP. Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Co. have been pushing themselves to the limit and are still not ready to surrender.
This team doesn't know how to quit and will have such determination rewarded in their last battle in Moscow. Write it down: Croatia will become the ninth country to lift the World Cup trophy.
Score Prediction: France 2-3 Croatia
Richard Fitzpatrick: France
It's going to be a case of "Allez France!"
This final is made up for French pragmatism to prevail. Finals are invariably cagey affairs—the last two FIFA World Cup finals, for example, were scoreless for 90 minutes—which will play into the hands of Didier Deschamps' team.
France have a stronger spine than Croatia's XI.
Raphael Varane in central defence has been immense throughout the tournament. Nobody does the unglamorous work better than N'Golo Kante, who is arguably the team's most influential player. And in Kylian Mbappe, they have an X-factor that was missing when the team froze in the UEFA Euro 2016 final against Portugal.
Score Prediction: France 1-0 Croatia
Sam Tighe: France
I'm tipping France to win the World Cup final, making it a 4-1 split across the panel.
In Les Bleus, I see a team perfectly equipped to manage this game, defend where necessary and strike when the opportunity arises. N'Golo Kante leads an incredible midfield, Raphael Varane headlines a stout defensive line, and Kylian Mbappe spearheads an attack which cannot be stopped once it finds its groove.
That Croatia have played 90 extra minutes of football to get here surely must factor. Had this young France side been forced to endure it, it may not have been a concern, but the majority of Croatia's key men are 30-plus, and it surely must be taking its toll.
Kante versus Luka Modric to close the show is the midfield battle this fantastic tournament deserves. It's just difficult to see the latter weaving his usual magic this time around.
Score Prediction: France 1-0 Croatia