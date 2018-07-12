LeSean McCoy's Ex-Girlfriend Told Police RB 'Set Her Up' After Attack

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Delicia Cordon, a former girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, made a statement to police alleging he "set her up" after she was attacked and injured by an intruder Tuesday morning.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported the latest information released by the Alpharetta Police Department in Georgia included statements from Cordon. She said the unidentified individual demanded jewelry she had received from McCoy and appeared to escape from a second-floor window using a sheet.

Cordon also told police the attacker, who was carrying a gun and wearing a mask, pistol-whipped her during the home invasion, per TMZ Sports.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Martin Savidge and Sal Sendik of CNN reported McCoy owns the residence where Cordon is living and he'd "initiated eviction proceedings" last month in an effort to get her removed from the property.

After graphic photos of Cordon's injuries, accompanied by domestic violence, child and animal abuse and drug use accusations against McCoy, were posted on social media on Tuesday, the NFL player released a statement on Twitter.

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false." McCoy wrote. "Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

Both Cordon and McCoy have already hired lawyers to handle the case, per CNN.

The Bills released a statement confirming they've been in contact with both McCoy and the league as they "continue to gather information."