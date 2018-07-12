LeSean McCoy's Ex-Girlfriend Told Police RB 'Set Her Up' After Attack

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Delicia Cordon, a former girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, made a statement to police alleging he "set her up" after she was attacked and injured by an intruder Tuesday morning. 

On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported the latest information released by the Alpharetta Police Department in Georgia included statements from Cordon. She said the unidentified individual demanded jewelry she had received from McCoy and appeared to escape from a second-floor window using a sheet.

Cordon also told police the attacker, who was carrying a gun and wearing a mask, pistol-whipped her during the home invasion, per TMZ Sports.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Martin Savidge and Sal Sendik of CNN reported McCoy owns the residence where Cordon is living and he'd "initiated eviction proceedings" last month in an effort to get her removed from the property.

After graphic photos of Cordon's injuries, accompanied by domestic violence, child and animal abuse and drug use accusations against McCoy, were posted on social media on Tuesday, the NFL player released a statement on Twitter.

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false." McCoy wrote. "Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

Both Cordon and McCoy have already hired lawyers to handle the case, per CNN.

The Bills released a statement confirming they've been in contact with both McCoy and the league as they "continue to gather information."

Related

    The Craziest Workouts of the 2018 Offseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Craziest Workouts of the 2018 Offseason

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    Fournette Isn't Happy About His 87 Madden Rating

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fournette Isn't Happy About His 87 Madden Rating

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Bills Should Deal AJ McCarron

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Bills Should Deal AJ McCarron

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Steve Keim's DUI Arrest Video Released

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steve Keim's DUI Arrest Video Released

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report