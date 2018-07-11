Tim Tebow Delivers Solid Performance in 2018 Double-A All-Star Game

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

TRENTON, NJ - JULY 11: Tim Tebow #15 of the Eastern Division All Stars at bat in the second inning during the 2018 Eastern League All Star Game at Arm & Hammer Park on July 11, 2018 in Trenton, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

With the 2018 Double-A Eastern League All-Star Game being held on Wednesday in Trenton, New Jersey, New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow had a chance to go up against some of the top young prospects in all of baseball.

Tebow served as the designated hitter for the Eastern Division:

The 30-year-old entered the game hitting .270/.337/.390 with five home runs, 12 doubles and 33 RBI against Double-A pitching with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this season.

Before the game, he received a nice round of applause from the Arm & Hammer Park crowd, via MiLB's Sam Dykstra:

Tebow's first at-bat of the night followed a two-run shot by Jan Hernandez. While his ball stayed in the park, the former Heisman Trophy winner hit an opposite-field double off Erie SeaWolves right-hander Beau Burrows, whom MLB.com ranks as the Detroit Tigers' No. 4 prospect and the No. 63 prospect in all of baseball.

SportsCenter and ABC 7's Ryan Field tweeted video of the extra-base hit:

He was stranded at second as the next batter flied out to end the inning.

Tebow stepped to the plate right after the Western Division tied the game with three runs in the top of the fifth. He was unable to help his team respond, as Altoona Curve southpaw Sean Keselica induced a groundout to shortstop.

His next at-bat came in the seventh inning, when he flied out on Richmond Flying Squirrels right-hander Dillon McNamara's first offering to end the inning.

With the tying run on first in the bottom of the ninth, Tebow struck out after fouling off three pitches against Harrisburg Senators right-hander Derek Self. Trenton Thunder center fielder Trey Amburgey, however, followed up the strikeout with a game-tying double.

It was a 4-4 game after nine innings, leading to a hitting competition to decide the game, which the West won.

Tebow's mom, Pamela, recently told TMZ Sports that she believes her son is ready for the majors. Perhaps if he can carry the momentum from his first-half performance over into the second half, he could put himself in position for a September call-up.

