LeBron James to Produce Comedy Movie Sold to Paramount, Wants Lead Acting Role

LeBron James to Produce Comedy Movie Sold to Paramount, Wants Lead Acting RoleJuly 11, 2018
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, secured a deal with Paramount Players to produce a comedy film, Variety's Justin Kroll reported Wednesday.
According to Kroll, SpringHill has worked with screenwriter Steve Mallory on the script for the proposed film. In addition to his role as a producer, James is also in negotiations to be one of the movie's lead actors.
The four-time MVP has appeared in one major film, playing himself in Trainwreck. He'll also have a role in the animated film Smallfoot.
James' acting opportunities should only continue to grow now that he's a member of the Lakers. Plenty of basketball fans are still holding out hope for that Space Jam sequel.
The LeBron Advice Walton REALLY Needs