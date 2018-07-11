LeBron James to Produce Comedy Movie Sold to Paramount, Wants Lead Acting Role

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes questions at a press conference after the basketball team's practiced during the NBA Finals, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors lead the series 3-0 with Game 4 on Friday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, secured a deal with Paramount Players to produce a comedy film, Variety's Justin Kroll reported Wednesday.

According to Kroll, SpringHill has worked with screenwriter Steve Mallory on the script for the proposed film. In addition to his role as a producer, James is also in negotiations to be one of the movie's lead actors.

The four-time MVP has appeared in one major film, playing himself in Trainwreck. He'll also have a role in the animated film Smallfoot

James' acting opportunities should only continue to grow now that he's a member of the Lakers. Plenty of basketball fans are still holding out hope for that Space Jam sequel.

