LeBron James to Produce Comedy Movie Sold to Paramount, Wants Lead Acting Role

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, secured a deal with Paramount Players to produce a comedy film, Variety's Justin Kroll reported Wednesday.

According to Kroll, SpringHill has worked with screenwriter Steve Mallory on the script for the proposed film. In addition to his role as a producer, James is also in negotiations to be one of the movie's lead actors.

The four-time MVP has appeared in one major film, playing himself in Trainwreck. He'll also have a role in the animated film Smallfoot.

James' acting opportunities should only continue to grow now that he's a member of the Lakers. Plenty of basketball fans are still holding out hope for that Space Jam sequel.