Stephen Curry Calls Involvement in Panthers Ownership Race 'Truly Powerful'

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry called being involved in ownership discussions for the NFL's Carolina Panthers a "truly powerful" experience.

Curry talked about his efforts to become part of a Panthers ownership group during the latest installment of his YouTube series, 5 Minutes From Home (h/t Caitlyn Holroyd of The Score).

"It kind of paved the way for anybody in the business world of color, like this is something that is, for us, a huge opportunity," he said. "To be in this conversation, I think, is something that is truly powerful and hopefully can move the needle when it comes to the next time that this comes around."

The Panthers announced the sale of the franchise from Jerry Richardson to David Tepper officially closed Monday after the NFL approved the deal in May.

Before Tepper emerged from the bidding process, Curry was involved in a group led by billionaire Michael Rubin, which also included Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The 30-year-old NBA point guard was born in Akron, Ohio, but he grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina and wanted to have a stake in his hometown team.

In addition, Curry told Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group he was intrigued by the chance to become the first African American owner in NFL history.

"Having an opportunity to break that trend ... that's a pretty powerful opportunity, and one that I know doesn't come around that often," Curry said. "There's not a lot of turnover in NFL ownership."

Alas, Rubin's group dropped out of the race in March, ending Curry's hopes of joining the ranks of NFL owners, at least for the time being.