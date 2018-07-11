Stephen Curry Calls Involvement in Panthers Ownership Race 'Truly Powerful'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 23: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry arrives at Water For Life Charity Softball Game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on June 23, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)
Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry called being involved in ownership discussions for the NFL's Carolina Panthers a "truly powerful" experience.  

Curry talked about his efforts to become part of a Panthers ownership group during the latest installment of his YouTube series, 5 Minutes From Home (h/t Caitlyn Holroyd of The Score).

"It kind of paved the way for anybody in the business world of color, like this is something that is, for us, a huge opportunity," he said. "To be in this conversation, I think, is something that is truly powerful and hopefully can move the needle when it comes to the next time that this comes around."

The Panthers announced the sale of the franchise from Jerry Richardson to David Tepper officially closed Monday after the NFL approved the deal in May.

Before Tepper emerged from the bidding process, Curry was involved in a group led by billionaire Michael Rubin, which also included Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The 30-year-old NBA point guard was born in Akron, Ohio, but he grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina and wanted to have a stake in his hometown team.

In addition, Curry told Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group he was intrigued by the chance to become the first African American owner in NFL history.

"Having an opportunity to break that trend ... that's a pretty powerful opportunity, and one that I know doesn't come around that often," Curry said. "There's not a lot of turnover in NFL ownership."

Alas, Rubin's group dropped out of the race in March, ending Curry's hopes of joining the ranks of NFL owners, at least for the time being.

Related

    Trading Gronk Is 'Dumbest Thing Patriots Could Do'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trading Gronk Is 'Dumbest Thing Patriots Could Do'

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Longtime Panthers Attorney Fired

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Longtime Panthers Attorney Fired

    charlotteobserver
    via charlotteobserver

    David Tepper Era Gets Off to a Good Start

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    David Tepper Era Gets Off to a Good Start

    charlotteobserver
    via charlotteobserver

    PFF Ranks Every Offensive Line

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    PFF Ranks Every Offensive Line

    Profootballfocus
    via Profootballfocus