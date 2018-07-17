2018 Ballon d'Or Power Rankings After the World Cup

0 of 10

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

If the 2018 Ballon d'Or were awarded today, who would win it?

This is our second instalment of the year (you can read the first here) tracking players' likelihood of winning the award, and the week after the World Cup 2018's climax seems an appropriate time to do it.

Over the years, the formula for winning the Ballon d'Or has been ironed out, revealing three key tenets: performance, execution and reputation.

The first two are linked; you have to play consistently well, and you have to shine when the big stage comes calling. The most important games in the calendar—Champions League knockouts, World Cup contests—should be your stomping ground. The latter point is more of a qualifier; you need to be a big name to be considered.

Remember to consider all three tenets when assessing players' chances of winning the trophy—and don't underestimate that third one (reputation).

*In ranking the names, we have taken into account solely what has happened from January to now. The Ballon d'Or is a calendar-year award, so whatever happened in 2017 is irrelevant. That means Cristiano Ronaldo's poor start to the 2017-18 season doesn't hurt him, while any player who enjoyed a fantastic World Cup gets a big stock boost.