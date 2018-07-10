World Cup Predictions 2018: Projecting Final Matchup Before 1st Semi-Final Game

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Two of France, Belgium, Croatia and England will compete in Sunday's 2018 FIFA World Cup final, after they booked their places in the semi-finals.

Local rivals France and Belgium will go head-to-head on Tuesday to secure the first place in the showpiece at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, while Croatia and England will face off the following day.

Read on for a closer look at the two semi-finals, as well as a projected matchup for the final.

France vs. Belgium

Belgium booked their place in the semi-final with a statement win over five-time World Cup winners Brazil, and their top stars performed to the exceptionally high level they're capable of, as noted by The Times' Henry Winter:

The Red Devils took full advantage of a Selecao side missing Casemiro in front of their back line with some devastating counter-attacks as Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne ran them ragged.

It won't be as easy against France, though, who have a specialist at halting the opposition in their tracks in N'Golo Kante:

His boundless energy and ability to recover possession will be a thorn in Belgium's side throughout their clash, and he'll also have Paul Pogba beside him.

The Manchester United midfielder has shown his capabilities in a box-to-box role at the World Cup, helping Kante break up attacking plays and also contributing further forward with vision and creativity.

French Football Weekly's Rich Allen praised the pair and some of their team-mates for their strong showing in the 2-0 win over Uruguay in the quarter-final:

The two sides are evenly matched, so it's a difficult one to call, but the Red Devils were perhaps a little fortunate to only concede one goal against Brazil, who spurned several promising opportunities and were controversially denied a penalty.

If they're similarly open against France, Les Bleus can punish them by displaying a more ruthless streak than Brazil did.

Croatia vs. England

As is the case for the first semi-final, this match could go either way, and it will be an enormous test for both sides.

In Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, Croatia have the tools to dominate the centre of the pitch and make life difficult for the Three Lions.

They could be without Sime Vrsaljko, though, according to the Mirror's David McDonnell. ESPN's Michael Cox believes that would be hugely detrimental to their play at both ends of the pitch:



A lack of pace at the back against England, one of the quickest teams at the tournament, would be a big problem.

While his failure to take his chances has attracted criticism, the Three Lions have a player in their ranks who can give Croatia's back line a torrid time in Raheem Sterling. The BBC's Dan Roan praised his showing against Sweden:

With the pace of Sterling and others offering a threat from open play on top of England's almost unrivalled threat from set pieces—they've scored eight from dead-ball situations in Russia—the Three Lions might just have the decisive edge in what should be a tight game.

Predicted final matchup: France vs. England