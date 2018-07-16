British Open 2018: Betting Tips for Major at Carnoustie Championship Course

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The 2018 British Open kicks off on Thursday as the world's best golfers go in search of the third major of the season at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland.

Jordan Spieth claimed victory in 2017 at Royal Birkdale to pick up his third major win. He is one of the favourites for victory at the 147th edition of the tournament.

However, the oddsmakers have Dustin Johnson leading the way as he bids to win the Open Championship for the first time in his career.

Here's a look at the updated odds, courtesy of OddsShark.com.

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Justin Thomas 22-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Tiger Woods 22-1

Henrik Stenson 28-1

World No. 1 Johnson is yet to claim the Claret Jug but has spoken about how much he would enjoy winning the trophy.

"I'd love to add my name to the Claret Jug," he told Today's Golfer. "It's a tournament I'd love to win. I'd be on there forever, and it's one of our four big tournaments, and I feel like I have a great chance of being able to do that. If you look at the American winners, they're all good players and all good putters."

The 34-year-old has a mixed record at the tournament and will also have to avoid a collapse similar to the one he suffered at the 2018 U.S. Open. Johnson went into the weekend four strokes clear at the top of the leaderboard but had to settle for a third-place finish.

Rory McIlroy is also among the favourites, and he is a player who knows all about winning the British Open after landing it in 2014. However, he has not won a major since and has struggled this year. He managed fifth at the 2018 Masters but failed to make the cut at the Players Championship and at Shinnecock Hills.

The Northern Irishman has offered his view ahead of The Open:

Spieth is also one to watch, as he defends the title he won at Royal Birkdale. The American has had a disappointing season by his standards and was another player who missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

However, that does not appear to have affected his confidence ahead of the tournament, per Steve Scott at The Courier.

"I've no doubt I'm capable of coming back and defending," he said. "I've proved to myself I can go from two missed cuts to winning the week after in previous years."

Carnoustie has a reputation for being one of the most brutal courses on the PGA Tour due to its imposing bunkers and challenging final four holes. Its fearsome reputation means the world's best will need to be at the top of their game to clinch the title.