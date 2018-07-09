Cowboys' Marquez White Charged with Assault After Alleged Road Rage Incident

Cowboys' Marquez White Charged with Assault After Alleged Road Rage IncidentJuly 9, 2018
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan.
Natalie Solis of Fox4 News provided more details on the incident:
Natalie Solis @Fox4Natalie
.@dallascowboys Cornerback Marquez White indicted in June for alleged road rage incident off the Dallas N Tollway in Plano. Details @FOX4 at 5:30pm https://t.co/iaQUDjPcBn
According to Tom Steele of the Dallas Morning News, White is accused of pulling a gun during a road rage encounter in October.
Fox 4 (h/t Dothan Eagle) reported White said that the other driver in the incident was driving aggressively and was riding closely on his tail. At one point, White said the other driver yelled racial slurs at him and threatened to kill him before reaching toward the glove box. White said at that point, he flashed his own gun.
White said the other driver then followed him to his house and contacted the authorities once White went inside. He recounted answering the questions from the police and giving them his gun. He was not arrested following the incident.
"I was informed that multiple letters were sent to my old address in Tallahassee, FL and that attempts were made to contact me, however, I changed my number during the season," White said in a statement to the Dothan Eagle. "Me and my legal team believe strongly that this a personal attack on my image as well as the Star."
White's defense attorney, Toby Shook, said his client legally owned the weapon, per Fox4News.com.
White, 23, was on the Cowboys' practice squad last season after being selected by the team in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft.
Power Ranking Every NFL Coaching Staff