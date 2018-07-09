Cowboys' Marquez White Charged with Assault After Alleged Road Rage Incident

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan.

Natalie Solis of Fox4 News provided more details on the incident:

According to Tom Steele of the Dallas Morning News, White is accused of pulling a gun during a road rage encounter in October.

Fox 4 (h/t Dothan Eagle) reported White said that the other driver in the incident was driving aggressively and was riding closely on his tail. At one point, White said the other driver yelled racial slurs at him and threatened to kill him before reaching toward the glove box. White said at that point, he flashed his own gun.

White said the other driver then followed him to his house and contacted the authorities once White went inside. He recounted answering the questions from the police and giving them his gun. He was not arrested following the incident.