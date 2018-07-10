NFL Supplemental Draft 2018: Start Time, Date, Order, Rules, Eligible Prospects

Rob Carr/Getty Images

What do Josh Gordon, Terrelle Pryor and Ahmad Books all have in common? They were all selected in the supplemental draft and have had relatively successful careers.

We have not had a player picked in the supplemental draft since Isaiah Battle went to the then-St. Louis Rams for a fifth-rounder in 2015.

Players who enroll in the supplemental draft usually do so for reasons such as academic ineligibility or looming suspensions.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

2018 NFL Supplemental Draft

When: July 11



Time: 1 p.m. ET

Format

Unlike the regular NFL draft, players aren't selected in a 1-32 order.

Rather, they're drafted in a bidding system, with bid priority based on the records of all the NFL teams, broken up into three groups.

The first group is for teams that finished the previous season with six or fewer wins. The second group is made up of non-playoff teams that had more than six wins. Finally, the third group is made up of the 12 teams that made the playoffs.

Each group has a lottery to determine the pick order, with the worst-performing teams given more chance of obtaining the higher picks. Teams then bid on players by declaring which round they wish to select a player in, and whichever team lists the highest round wins.

If teams bid the same round, the player will go to the team awarded the higher pick in the predraft lottery. The cost of selecting a player will be a 2019 draft pick of corresponding value to the round he is selected in. So, if the Cleveland Browns successfully bid a third-round pick for a player, they would lose their 2019 third-rounder.

If no team submits a bid on a player, he becomes a free agent.

We have not seen more than one player taken in the supplemental draft since 2010, when Harvey Unga and Josh Brent were taken by the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

In fact, we've only seen three players total taken since then.

Who's Eligible?

The supplemental draft is for players who intended to return to school and play in college but ultimately decided against it.

Players seeking eligibility must apply.

2018 Prospects

This is perhaps the most talent-filled supplemental draft in some time.

We have five players eligible: cornerback Sam Beal (Western Michigan), cornerback Adonis Alexander (Virginia Tech), safety Brandon Bryant (Mississippi State), running back Martayveus Carter (Grand Valley State) and linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu (Oregon State).

All of these players enrolled in the supplemental draft due to being ineligible for the upcoming season.

Of the five prospects in this year's pool, Beal and Alexander are most likely to be chosen.

At over 6'1", Beal possesses the size and athleticism to make it at the next level. His measurables would have been enough to turn some heads at the NFL Scouting Combine.

These are some of his pro day numbers, per CBS Sports: 4.40 wind-assisted 40-yard dash, a 37-inch vertical and a 10'6" broad jump.

He could be a long-term starter for a cornerback-needy team, so expect a franchise to submit a relatively high bid for his services.

Alexander is another intriguing player. While he might lack speed, at 6'3", the Virginia Tech defensive back can play press, zone and man coverages. He can also get after the ball in the air and played primarily outside while with the Hokies.

Due to his size, Alexander will need to calculate his opponent's routes ahead of time at the next level, otherwise he runs the risk of being burned.

Expect these two players to go in the draft.

Predictions: Browns draft Beal using a third-round pick; Chiefs draft Alexander using a fourth-round pick.