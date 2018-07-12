1 Move Each NFL Team Should Make Before the Regular Season Begins

0 of 32

Associated Press

NFL teams are constantly in motion. Moves are always being made—even in the offseason.

Players are being added and jettisoned. Offensive and defensive schemes are being tweaked. Players are jockeying up and down draft charts.

In Cleveland, that's called Tuesday morning.

Whether it's the Browns taking a buzzsaw to a tomato can or the Philadelphia Eagles making a tweak or two to a championship roster, every team is making multiple changes this offseason.

Whether pretender or contender, every franchise, from Phoenix to Boston and all points in between, has at least one more move it should make before games start to count in September.