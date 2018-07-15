Power Ranking Every NFL Team's 2017 Draft Haul One Year Later

0 of 32

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Each NFL team's 2017 draft class either raised the bar for expectations or left much to be desired for the upcoming season.

This power ranking isn't an indicator of how good or underwhelming a group will become over the next few years. Instead, we leaned on what we know more than what we think a player can become.

In other words, first-year production took precedence over second-year potential. Secondly, a solid draftee at a premium position held more weight than a quality kick returner or third linebacker. Finally, teams are rewarded a little extra for hitting on productive middle- and late-round picks.

For each team's 2017 rookie class, we broke down the good, starting with a top performer, and factored in the shortcomings for a one-year assessment.

To account for the size differences between draft classes, smaller ones with high-end contributors ranked as high as larger ones with widespread production.

Which high-potential players fell short, whether due to injury, scheme fit or the inability to deliver in sizable roles? Which rookie classes flourished? Read on to find out.