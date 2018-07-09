2018 MLB All-Star Roster: Starters and Full Lineup for Midsummer Classic

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game rosters were released Sunday, but they will be far from the final product.

Every year, the names on the American and National League rosters change for a variety of reasons, and it will hand snubbed players an opportunity to rightfully earn spots on an All-Star squad.

The 62 players elected to the teams Sunday come from a wide range of backgrounds, with Mike Trout, Chris Sale and Justin Verlander being the most experienced players, as each of those three are making their seventh All-Star appearance.

Max Scherzer, Bryce Harper, Paul Goldschmidt and Joey Votto share the title of NL All-Star with the most experience, as all of them will be participating in their sixth All-Star Games.

2018 MLB All-Star Game Rosters

Three Starters Making 1st All-Star Appearances

Most of the first-time All-Stars participating in the event at Nationals Park will enter in the latter stages of the contest, as both managers make a plethora of changes.

Of the 25 players their first All-Star appearance, three earned the honor of starting, and all of them reside in the National League lineup.

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Javier Baez fit the usual qualities of All-Star Game rookies, as they are young stars who benefited from their popularity within the team's fanbase.

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis is a rare type of All-Star rookie, as he was voted into the game for the first time in his 13-year career.

Not only did Markakis earn a starting role on July 17, he received the most votes of the three starting outfielders in the NL, including Bryce Harper, who will play inside his home stadium.

The remaining first-time All-Stars are made up of six reserve position players and five pitchers on the NL roster, as well as six hurlers and five reserves on the AL roster.

Verlander Elected To Team, Won't Participate

Before the rosters were released Sunday, the first player to remove himself from a roster came forward, as Houston pitcher Justin Verlander made it known he wouldn't pitch in the All-Star Game.

Verlander announced his decision Thursday because he was aware his turn in the Astros rotation comes up the Sunday before the All-Star break, per MLB.com's Alyson Footer:

"When it comes down to the decision to pitch or not, first and foremost it's an exhibition, and the team comes first. If I wasn't pitching on Sunday right before the break, I'd love to pitch in the All-Star Game."

Verlander's reasoning makes sense, as the Astros hold a 3.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

The 35-year-old, who was replaced by Cleveland's Trevor Bauer, won't be the last player to withdraw from the All-Star Game due to injuries, rest or personal preference.

Verlander's decision might not be the most popular since he's one of the more recognizable pitchers in the game, but it's understandable given the position the Astros are in.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.