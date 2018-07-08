Report: Le'Veon Bell to Hold out Until September If Unable to Land New Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) plays in an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell has wanted a long-term contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the past two years, and for the past two years, the team has used the franchise tag on him instead.

Last year, Bell held out until Sept. 1, and Joe Rutter of the TribLive.com expects the superstar running back to do the same this year:

"If Bell plays under terms of the franchise tag, don't expect to see him until the first week of September, giving other players the chance to get first-team reps in training camp. At stake is a $14.55 million tender, which is about the same amount of money Bell is requesting yearly in a long-term contract. If a deal isn't reached by July 16, Bell won't be anywhere near Saint Vincent in July and August."

              

