Report: Le'Veon Bell to Hold out Until September If Unable to Land New Contract

Don Wright/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell has wanted a long-term contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the past two years, and for the past two years, the team has used the franchise tag on him instead.

Last year, Bell held out until Sept. 1, and Joe Rutter of the TribLive.com expects the superstar running back to do the same this year:

"If Bell plays under terms of the franchise tag, don't expect to see him until the first week of September, giving other players the chance to get first-team reps in training camp. At stake is a $14.55 million tender, which is about the same amount of money Bell is requesting yearly in a long-term contract. If a deal isn't reached by July 16, Bell won't be anywhere near Saint Vincent in July and August."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.