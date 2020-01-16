Warriors' Jacob Evans Enters Concussion Protocol; Will Wear Mask for Nose Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Jacob Evans (10) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Jacob Evans suffered a concussion and a broken nose after being elbowed in the face during the second quarter of Tuesday night's 124-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced Thursday. 

He is being placed in the league's concussion protocol and will wear a mask on his face until his nose injury heals.

Evans was plagued by injuries as a rookie last season. He suffered a rib contusion during the 2018 summer league, and he also went on to miss time in February due to left hip soreness, while a college finger injury lingered. 

He previously missed 21 games this season after suffering a left adductor strain in late October.

This season, Evans is averaging 4.4 points on 30.8 percent shooting in 21 appearances.

A young 3-and-D player was exactly what the Warriors were looking when they drafted Evans. But his rookie campaign was far from smooth, as he split time between the NBA and G League. His confidence never wavered, though.

"I'm just about staying ready, staying confident," Evans told the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau in January. "I know that I can't just think about short-term success. I can't just think about today's game or the next game. I've just got to look at it as a whole and look at it as my career."

Evans did not wind up being much of a factor as a rookie as the Warriors had plenty of firepower to work with. But with a thinned roster, Evans seemingly has had an opportunity to be a factor in the rotation when healthy this season.

Unfortunately for him, he will once again be sidelined for the time being.

