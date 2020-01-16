Warriors' Jacob Evans Enters Concussion Protocol; Will Wear Mask for Nose Injury

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Jacob Evans suffered a concussion and a broken nose after being elbowed in the face during the second quarter of Tuesday night's 124-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced Thursday.

He is being placed in the league's concussion protocol and will wear a mask on his face until his nose injury heals.

Evans was plagued by injuries as a rookie last season. He suffered a rib contusion during the 2018 summer league, and he also went on to miss time in February due to left hip soreness, while a college finger injury lingered.

He previously missed 21 games this season after suffering a left adductor strain in late October.

This season, Evans is averaging 4.4 points on 30.8 percent shooting in 21 appearances.

A young 3-and-D player was exactly what the Warriors were looking when they drafted Evans. But his rookie campaign was far from smooth, as he split time between the NBA and G League. His confidence never wavered, though.

"I'm just about staying ready, staying confident," Evans told the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau in January. "I know that I can't just think about short-term success. I can't just think about today's game or the next game. I've just got to look at it as a whole and look at it as my career."

Evans did not wind up being much of a factor as a rookie as the Warriors had plenty of firepower to work with. But with a thinned roster, Evans seemingly has had an opportunity to be a factor in the rotation when healthy this season.

Unfortunately for him, he will once again be sidelined for the time being.