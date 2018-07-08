Wimbledon 2018 Results: Top Scores, Updated Bracket and Draw Schedule

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Unpredictability reigned supreme during the first week of Wimbledon.

Entering Monday's round-of-16 action, five of the top 10 seeds are alive in the men's draw, while No. 7 Karolina Pliskova is the highest-seeded woman left in the bracket.

The women's bracket witnessed a plethora of early upsets, which leaves the draw wide-open on one side and gives Serena Williams, who was seeded 25th for the tournament, a clear path to the championship match.

It's hard to ignore the collision course No. 1 Roger Federer and No. 2 Rafael Nadal are on once again in the men's draw, but there are a handful of players, like No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro who could put a stop to another final between those legends.

Top Scores from Week 1 at Wimbledon

Men's Draw

1st Round

Marcos Baghdatis def. No. 7 Dominic Thiem, 6-4, 7-5, 2-0 (retired)

Matthew Ebden def. No. 10 David Goffin, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

2nd Round

Mackenzie MacDonald def. Nicolas Jarry, 7-5 (7-6), 5-7, 3-6, 6-2, 11-9

Jiri Vesely def. No. 14 Diego Schwartzman, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

3rd Round

Ernests Gulbis def. No. 4 Alexander Zverev, 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0

Karen Khachanov def. Frances Tiafoe, 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2, 6-1

Women's Draw

1st Round

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. No. 8 Petra Kvitova, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

Donna Vekic def. No. 4 Sloane Stephens, 6-1, 6-3

2nd Round

Alison Van Uytvanck def. No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

Ekaterina Makarova def. No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

3rd Round

Hsieh Su-Wei def. No. 1 Simona Halep 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

No. 20 Kiki Bertens def. No. 9 Venus Williams, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 8-6

Updated Bracket

Men's Draw

No. 1 Roger Federer vs. No. 22 Adrian Mannarino

No. 8 Ryan Anderson vs. Gael Monfils

No. 13 Milos Raonic vs. Mackenzie McDonald

No. 9 John Isner vs. No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Karen Khachanov vs. No. 12 Novak Djokovic

No. 24 Kei Nishikori vs. Ernests Gulbis

No. 5 Juan Martin Del Potro vs. Gilles Simon

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Jiri Vesely

Women's Draw

Hsieh Su-wei vs. Dominika Cibulkova

No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

No. 14 Daria Kasatkina vs. Alison Van Uytvanck

No. 11 Angelique Kerber vs. Belinda Bencic

No. 7 Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 20 Kiki Bertens

No. 13 Julia Gorges vs. Donna Vekic

No. 25 Serena Williams vs. Evgeniya Rodina

Camila Giorgi vs. Ekaterina Makarova

Wimbledon Schedule

Monday, July 9 (Round of 16)

7 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 10 (Women's Quarterfinals)

8 a.m.-2 p.m. (ESPN2)

8 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, July 11 (Men's Quarterfinals)

8 a.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN2)

8 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, July 12 (Women's Semifinals)

8 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, July 13 (Men's Semifinals)

8 a.m.-2 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, July 14 (Women's Final)

9 a.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, July 15 (Men's Final)

9 a.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN)

All Times ET.

Nadal Faces Tougher Test Than Federer to Reach Final

Although there are only four seeded players left in Nadal's half of the men's draw, the collection of stars remaining will pose more of a threat to the Spaniard than Federer faces in the top portion of the bracket.

2009 U.S. Open champion Del Potro awaits in the quarterfinals if form holds, and there's the potential for a showdown between Nadal and the 12th-seeded Novak Djokovic, who is in search of his first major championship for more than two years, in the semifinals.

Nadal faces a newer challenge in the round of 16 on Monday, when he's taking on Jiri Vesely once in his career, a match he won on clay in Hamburg.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Grass is Vesely's best surface when it comes to majors, as he holds a 7-4 record at Wimbledon, where he advanced to the fourth round in 2016.

If he gets past Vesely, Nadal would take on Del Potro and then Djokovic, who both won't be pushovers given their wealth of major experience.

Federer received plenty of help in the first three rounds, as No. 3 Marin Cilic, No. 6 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 11 Sam Querrey were knocked out of the tournament.

No. 8 Kevin Anderson and No. 9 John Isner remain in the top side of the draw, but the top-seeded player is 9-2 all-time against both top 10 seeds.

If Federer takes care of business against players he's dominated in the past, he could enter the championship game much fresher than Nadal.

Williams Must Be Considered Favorite to Win Women's Title

It's peculiar to see Williams with a No. 25 seed next to her name in the bracket, but that's what she was given after taking a year off for maternity leave.

Williams is one of three seeded players left in her half of the draw, and two of them play each other in the round of 16.

Since the 23-time major champion went on maternity leave after winning the 2017 Australian Open, five players captured major titles.

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Of the quintet, the 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open, is the only one left following the slew of upsets in the opening week.

Ostapenko, Williams and No. 11 Angelique Kerber are the only Grand Slam winners remaining, and Williams wouldn't face either of them until the championship match.

Given Williams' track record and the lack of experience throughout her side of the bracket, she has to be considered the favorite to make the final out of her half of the draw and take the Wimbledon crown.

If an upset occurs, it could come at the hands of the seventh-seeded Pliskova, who has advanced to four quarterfinals in majors since the start of 2017.

Statistics obtained from ATPWorldTour.com and WTATennis.com. Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.