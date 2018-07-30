Ranking the Top 10 NBA Draft Classes of All Time

0 of 11

RICH PEDRONCELLI/Associated Press

In the process of becoming the best inside-outside duo in NBA history, John Stockton and Karl Malone helped cement 1984 and 1985 as two of the top draft classes ever.

Of course, they weren't the only star players in those drafts. Stockton's class also produced Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and Hakeem Olajuwon, and Malone was one of eight players in his class who ranks in the top 125 in career win shares*.

Both star power and depth were necessary to land in the top 10. As you'll see in the honorable mentions, there were a few instances in which several all-time greats went in the same draft, but they were the only players who amounted to much of anything. At the opposite end of the spectrum, there were some classes that had a ton of good players, but no great ones. Neither of those situations was deemed worthy of a spot on the list.

For the ones that did make the cut, the more star power and depth, the higher they ranked.

Where the players were selected in the draft did not matter for this list, though we will occasionally call out second-round steals and lottery busts for sake of context.

*This is the first of many references to a complex formula that essentially creates value added, similar to wins above replacement (WAR) in Major League Baseball. Here's a link to Basketball Reference's explanation of how it's calculated.