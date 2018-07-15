B-Team Beats Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Wins Tag Team Title at WWE Extreme Rules

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The B-Team upset Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt on Sunday night at WWE Extreme Rules in Pittsburgh to become the new Raw tag team champions.

Bo Dallas delivered a spinning neckbreaker to Hardy to pick up the shocking win:

Many were thrilled to see Dallas and Curtis Axel come out on top:

Sunday's match was the continuation of a long-running rivalry that began when Dallas and Axel won a Battle Royal to become No. 1 contenders for the Raw tag team titles.

The B-Team was initially viewed as a joke, but Dallas and Axel went on an impressive roll after becoming the challengers.

In addition to several tag team victories, Axel beat Hardy in singles competition, which aided in building momentum for Extreme Rules.

The B-Team also attempted to play mind games with The Deleters of Worlds, as Axel impersonated Hardy and Dallas did an impression of Wyatt.

Dallas was especially convincing since Wyatt is his real-life brother.

Since the teams did not face each other at Money in the Bank, their match at Extreme Rules had more build than essentially anything else on the card.

There were some questions about whether the bout would take place, however, because of injuries suffered by Wyatt.

The New Face of Fear was involved in a car accident on June 29, which required him to receive treatment at a hospital and miss some time with WWE.

Wyatt managed to recover in time for the pay-per-view, though, which set the stage for The Deleters of Worlds' first major match since becoming Raw tag team champions at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

Raw's tag team division has been somewhat stagnant since the Superstar Shake-up, and it has resulted in Hardy and Wyatt being a footnote most weeks.

The emergence of The B-Team has made tag team wrestling slightly more relevant on the red brand, and the two top current teams on Raw finally got a chance to show what they could do on a pay-per-view stage.

Although the match was nothing spectacular, the duos told a quality story and managed to bring some importance back to the Raw Tag Team Championships for at least one night.

With The B-Team emerging victorious, it stands to reason that the feud with Hardy and Wyatt will carry over to SummerSlam and continue to be the focal point of the Raw tag team division.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).